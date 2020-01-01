‘Ignore Tanzania football at your own peril’ – Yanga SC’s Mazingiza

The former Orlando Pirates official has praised the country’s competition especially the love of fans for their clubs

New Young Africans (Yanga SC) top executive Senzo Mazingiza has warned rivals from underrating Tanzanian football.

In a tweet responding to fans welcoming Premier League side Prisons to their new home Nelson Mandela Stadium in Rukwa, Mazingiza was amazed by the reception showed to the top-flight team.

Tanzania Prisons relocated to Rukwa from Mbeya as their old stadium is undergoing renovation and may not be available for the 2020/21 season set to start on September 6.

“Ignore Tanzania football at your own peril. Something is cooking here and the love of football from locals is unmatched,” the South African football administrator tweeted.

“Grateful to be part of it.”

By joining the record Mainland Premier League champions, Mazingiza is set to lead a second Tanzanian club after his stint at Simba, Yanga’s traditional arch-rivals.

His exit from Simba was marred by controversies as the Wekundu wa Msimbazi chair Mohamed Dewji claimed the South African administrator had not delivered on his requirements.

Meanwhile, Tanzanian clubs have confirmed the stadiums they will use to host their upcoming home ties.

Simba and Yanga have confirmed the Uhuru National Stadium or the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the coastal city of Dar es Salaam will continue to be their home grounds.

Former league and FA champions Azam will use their Chamazi Complex while Biashara United will host matches at Karume Stadium in Mara.

Dodoma Jiji will welcome their new Premier League rivals at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma whereas Ihefu FC, another newly-promoted side, will play at Highlands Estate in Mbeya.

JKT Tanzania will use the same ground with their local rivals Dodoma Jiji while KMC FC will be at Uhuru Stadium.

CCM Gairo in Morogoro will be home to Mtibwa Sugar while Namungo FC will remain at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi.

Ushirika Moshi in Kilimanjaro will host Polisi Tanzania and Gwambina FC will maintain their Gwambina Ground.

Mwadui will continue to use Mwadui Complex whereas Kagera Sugar will host rivals at Kaitaba Stadium in Shinyanga.

Sokoine Stadium will continue to host Mbeya FC’s matches while Ruvu Shooting, under Boniface Mkwasa, will be at Mabatini Stadium in Pwani.

Finally, Coastal Union will keep Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.