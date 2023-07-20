Ighodaro: SuperSport United complete signing of Nigerian striker from Mamelodi Sundowns

SuperSport United have confirmed the signing of forward Etiosa Ighodaro on a season-long loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ighodaro joins SuperSport on loan

This ends weeks of speculation

He is the third player traded between SSU and Downs this winter

WHAT HAPPENED? Speculation was rife in the last few weeks that Ighodaro was set to move to SuperSport after enjoying a good loan stint at Chippa United United last season.

He will now spend next season at Matsatsantsa despite expectations that he was going to remain at Sundowns.

WHAT SUPERSPORT SAID: "Matsatsantsa would like to confirm the signature of 22-year-old Nigerian forward Etiosa Ighodaro on a one-year loan from Mamelodi Sundowns✍️🤟. We are excited to have you in the Matsatsantsa family, Eto," announced the club.

WHAT IGHODARO SAID: "I'm excited. Looking forward to working with the players and technical team as well," said Ighodaro.

"Expect hard work from me and some goals because I have a good team that can support and assist me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ighodaro could prove to be a good signing for Gavin Hunt as Matsatsantsa return to the Caf Confederation Cup. The Nigerian scored 10 Premier Soccer League goals in his debut season in the South African top-flight league last term.

Following the departure of Cassius Mailula, Sundowns were expected to keep Ighodaro for next season as a direct replacement but they still have to deal with their foreign players quota.

Ighodaro's move is the third deal between Masandawana and SuperSport during the current transfer window. Attacker Thapelo Maseko completed his move to Sundowns earlier this week while Grant Margeman was signed by Matsatsantsa from the Brazilians on a permanent deal after spending the season under Hunt on loan.

WHAT NEXT FOR IGHODARO? The bulky player has already started training with SuperSport in Durban.