Ighodaro: Kaizer Chiefs advised to include Mamelodi Sundowns striker among transfer targets

Former Tembisa Classic player Abayomi Adebayo feels Mamelodi Sundowns striker Etiosa Ighodaro is what Kaizer Chiefs need.

Chiefs have been urged to consider signing Ighodaro

Adebayo has heaped praise on the West African striker

The Sundowns loanee has five goals so far on loan at the Chilli Boys

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old has scored five goals in his first season in the PSL while playing for Chippa United on loan from Sundowns with his displays impressing Adebayo.

Ighodaro is highly-rated by Masandawana who are reported to have turned down a R8.5 million offer from Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade to keep him even as he continues his development at Chippa.

With one year left on his contract with Sundowns, Adebayo feels Chiefs should be making an effort to get him on board since he has the qualities to solve their problems upfront.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “That boy can do a job for any club in the PSL, be it Kaizer Chiefs who have been hunting for a striker,” said Adebayo as quoted by KickOff.

“You need to understand that when a player has confidence going for him like is the case with Etiosa, he can do anything regardless of the club that he is with. With the way he is going, he is now ready and can play for any club.”

“He is now familiar with the environment, so understands how he can score goals in this league. Sundowns have been patiently holding onto him because they already know what he is all about.”

“He can grow into having the impact that Raphael Chukwu had in this [PSL] league.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ighodaro joined Sundowns in 2018 and played for their development sides before a loan move to the University of Pretoria for the 2021-22 season and is now having his first taste of top flight football.

Chiefs, who are going through a rough patch, have been guilty of missing clear-cut chances with their front three of Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Keagan Dolly and Ashley Du Preez scoring 12 goals between them.

Bimenyimana is the PSL’s joint top scorer with seven, Dolly has three while Du Preez has netted twice.

WHAT’S MORE? Adebayo has backed Ighodaro to score double figures this season while likening his fighting spirit to that of countryman Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

“Etiosa is stubborn on the field and has the bite playing upfront because when he gets the ball, he doesn’t look back and he can be used in different systems,” he added.

“He will get into double figures this season and contest for the top goal scorer while playing for Chippa and that should give you the biggest indication about what he is all about.”

“I see him ultimately getting invited for the Super Eagles because he has the potential to do what Victor Osimhen is doing for Napoli.”

WHAT’S NEXT? Ighodaro can show his qualities further when Chippa play away to Royal AM on Saturday.