Ighalo thanks ‘project supervisor’ mum for overseeing construction of his Lagos mansion

The Super Eagles striker was grateful to his mother for doing a ‘very good job’ by ensuring the house was completed to his liking

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has thanked his mother for supervising the construction of his mansion until it was completed.

Ighalo posted a clip of the mansion, which has a swimming pool, sauna, football pitch and basketball court among the visible outdoor amenities, while introducing and thanking his mother for supervising it to completion.

“Project supervisor, thank you my one and only supervisor. The project is ok, thank you mama you did a very good job, just see the floor. Any other supervisor is fake,” said Ighalo.

The house, christened Ighalo Residence, is located in the suburbs of Lekki, south-east of Lagos, with the striker having lived in it since 2020 when he officially opened it.

Ighalo is currently on an off-season break having just won his first ever league title when Al Hilal claimed the Saudi Professional League at the end of June.

The Nigeria international scored twice as the Blue Waves edged Al Faisaly 2-1 to win a record-breaking 18th Saudi top-flight crown while in the process ending his league title drought since making his debut at former Nigeria Professional Football League side Prime FC in 2005.

“I waited 17 years before winning my first league title, it doesn’t matter how long it takes, if you keep working hard and never give up, you will get it right one day. God is the greatest,” the former Watford striker said in an online post.

After achieving his dream of turning out for the club he supports Manchester United, who he joined on a six-month loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in January 2020, Ighalo joined Saudi’s Al Shabab in February 2021 but left them for Al Hilal soon after.

Ighalo replaced French striker Bafetimbi Gomis, who had left for Turkish giants Galatasaray, with his first season at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium yielding 24 goals which won him the Golden Boot Award.

The Super Eagles hitman, who was the top scorer at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, missed a chance to seal a double when Al Hilal lost the King Cup of Champions to Al Feiha 3-1 on post-match penalties, following a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time.

Ighalo’s club career has also seen him pay for Udinese in Italy, Spain’s Granada and Changchun Yatai in China.

Capped 37 times for Nigeria, whom he has scored 17 goals, the Lagos-born star, who made his senior debut in 2015, captained the Flying Eagles to the 2009 Fifa U20 World Cup in Egypt.