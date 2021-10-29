Ighalo plays cards close to his chest on possible Super Eagles return

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo is contemplating making a return to the national team ahead of the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in 2022 and next month's World Cup qualifiers.

The former Manchester United forward announced his exit from international football after the 2019 Afcon in Egypt, where he won the Golden Boot.

He has been plying his trade at Al-Shabab and in the 2020/21 season, he managed to score nine goals and provide three assists in the 13 league matches.

In the ongoing campaign, he has already managed to claim nine goals in the 10 games he has played, with the latest strike coming on Thursday against Al Tai in a 3-0 win.

The 32-year-old has revealed the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and NFF President Amaju Pinnick have contacted him regarding a possible return but he has not made up his mind.

"They have been in contact with me about the possibility of coming back, Amaju and coach," Ighalo told ESPN.

"I don't know. I have not said yes or no. I haven't made any decision concerning the national team."

In his recent interview, Rohr explained why he was keen on having the experienced player back.

"We miss his leadership, we miss his experience and we miss his goals," the tactician told Completesports.

"He was the top scorer at the 2019 Afcon qualifiers and also the Afcon itself. That’s why I included him on our provisional squad.

"[Victor] Osimhen is our No 1 striker, but there is none like Ighalo, he’s different, he’s a special player, he smells football. We have many young players who could learn a lot playing alongside such a great player.

"He also has the ambition to help his country. He could also help us much more."

Ighalo made 35 appearances for the West Africa nation from 2015 to 2019, scoring 16 goals in the process.

In the 2021 Afcon, Nigeria are in Group D with Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau, while they are atop their World Cup qualifying group with two matches left.