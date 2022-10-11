Ighalo's missed penalty denies Al Hilal victory against former club Al Shabab

Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo failed to score from 12 yards out as Al Hilal settled for a 1-1 draw against Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League fixture.

Ighalo missed from the spot in the 65th minute

He also missed two clear chances in the game

Nigeria star has three goals in the league

WHAT HAPPENED? In the game at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, it was Al Hilal who took the lead in the 21st minute courtesy of Moussa Marega but Brazilian Carlos Alberto Carvalho levelled matters for Shabab in the 56th minute.

However, the 33-year-old Super Eagle, was presented with an opportunity to win the game for the Boss in the 65th minute after they were awarded a penalty, but his weak effort was saved by goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The miss from the spot against his former club saw the former Manchester United star fail to score in three consecutive league matches.

His last goal for Al Hilal came in the 3-0 victory against Al Wenda on September 16. He has now failed to score against Al Taawoun in the 2-1 defeat, in the 0-0 draw against Ettifaq and the 1-1 draw against Shabab.

ALL EYES ON: The draw denied Al Hilal a chance to move to second spot on the 16-team table. The Boss are now fourth with 14 points from seven matches, five adrift of table leaders Shabab.

Ighalo, who has so far scored three goals from six matches, will have to improve his game ahead of subsequent matches.

THE VERDICT: Apart from missing the penalty, Ighalo's display in the fixture was worrying as he missed two clear-cut chances, the first a glancing header which went wide while he was unmarked.

His overall display saw coach Ramon Diaz bench him for Saleh Al Shehri in the 82nd minute.

WHAT NEXT FOR IGHALO? The Super Eagle will hope to make things right when Al Hilal travel to face Al Ta'ee at Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium on Saturday.