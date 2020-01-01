African All Stars

Ighalo makes Manchester United history with debut against Chelsea

The ex-Nigeria international made his Red Devils bow against Frank Lampard’s men following him cameo appearance at Stamford Bridge

Odion Ighalo has become the first Nigerian to play for Manchester United following his debut against Chelsea.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men leading 2-0 a Stamford Bridge, Ighalo was introduced as a 90th minute substitute for Anthony Martial.

The ex-international made his way back to the Premier League, having joined the Red Devils from Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month deal.

The move came to reality owing to Marcus Rashford’s back injury which will rule him out for three months.

    In the process, he became the 200th player to make an appearance for United in the Premier League, and the first Nigerian to do so.

