Ighalo leads attack as Manchester United take on LASK

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be banking on the Nigerian for goals when the Red Devils lock horns with Die Laskler on Thursday evening

Odion Ighalo leads 's frontline as the Red Devils travel to to take on LASK in Thursday’s Last 16 first-leg tie.

Fernandes and Ighalo start! 😎



Manchester United confirm their XI to play LASK this evening 👇 #UEL pic.twitter.com/MAn9VcO4kN — Goal (@GoalAfrica) March 12, 2020

Unbeaten in their last 10 outings across all competitions, the English team is out to get an impressive result at Linzer Stadium.

Ighalo found the net in United’s 5-0 thrashing of the last time out, and he will spearhead the Red Devils’ charge for goals in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

😤 @IghaloJude made an impressive cameo last time out...



...today, he gets the nod to start 💪 #MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/1kd1qQ6i61 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 12, 2020

He will be backed up by a packed midfield, with Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James and Juan Mata to push furthest forward of the quintet fielded by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Brandon Williams, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were all handed starts in defence, while Victor Lindelof drops to the bench alongside Nemanja Matic.

LASK progressed to this stage after their second-leg triumph over AZ, drawing 1-1 in the , then displaying their dominance with an impressive 2-0 win at home.