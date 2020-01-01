Ighalo gets bench role as Manchester United keep faith in Martial against Chelsea

The Nigerian will start as a substitute against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Anthony Martial making the starting XI on Monday night

Odion Ighalo will start on the bench for ’s Premier League clash against .

Here's your #MUFC XI for tonight's game at Stamford Bridge 🔴#CHEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 17, 2020

The ex- international made his way back to the Premier League, having joined the Red Devils from Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month deal.

The move came to reality owing to Marcus Rashford’s back injury which will rule him out for three months.

However, he will make his debut as a substitute should he get playing time against Frank Lampard’s men.

In the process, he could become the first Nigerian player to represent the Red Devils.