Ighalo equals Lukaku's Manchester United goals record against LASK

The ex-Nigeria international has been in sizzling form in front of goal and continues to raise the bar for dependability following his latest effort

Odion Ighalo has now scored in all his three starts for , having found the net in Thursday’s 5-0 victory over LASK in the .

The Nigerian was handed a starter’s role in the Red Devil’s Last 16 first leg fixture against the Austrians inside Linzer Stadium.

And he justified Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision by putting the English team ahead in the 28th minute.

Bruno Fernandes picked out Ighalo on the edge of the box, with the ex- man juggling the ball to set himself up, before a fierce left-footed strike was unstoppable for goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

That effort means the 30-year-old has found the net whenever he makes United’s starting XI. Romelu Lukaku was the last player to achieve that feat for the Manchester-based outfit.

In the 58th minute, Ighalo assisted Daniel James for his side’s second goal, while Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira completed the rout.

Thanks to this win, Manchester United take a five-goal advantage into the second leg billed for Old Trafford on March 19.