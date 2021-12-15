Igesund rules Kaizer Chiefs out of PSL title race: Mamelodi Sundowns in ‘one-horse race’

Former Orlando Pirates coach Gordon Igesund says Kaizer Chiefs would need to win at least five straight Premier Soccer League games while Mamelodi Sundowns lose four times for the Soweto giants to have a realistic chance of winning the league title.

Amakhosi are 15 points behind log leaders Sundowns and are waiting to hear the fate of their two no-shows against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.

Despite Chiefs appearing to have picked up some form, Igesund does not see them giving Sundowns a challenge for the league title.

“Sundowns worked very hard early in the season. Now it’s very hard to topple them. No team can really manage to catch up with them,” Igesund told Sowetan Live.

“It’s gonna be very difficult for them not to win the league. It’s harder for them to lose the league. For me, it’s already obvious that it’s a one-horse race.

“For Chiefs to go on top, they need to win at least five games in a row and expect Sundowns to lose about four games, which won’t happen.

"Sundowns won’t lose more than four games this season, that’s my personal view.”

Masandawana are chasing a record-extending fifth league title which they appear to be on course to achieve.

From February 2022, Sundowns will start balancing domestic responsibilities and the more taxing Caf Champions League campaign.

But Igesund does not see that affecting the Brazilians and he predicts them wrapping up the PSL title before March.

“They’ve won the last four league titles and it shows they know what they’re doing,’’ said Igesund.

“Sometimes when they see it’s difficult to win, they happily play for a draw and come back to win the next match.

"They know each and every point counts, so I think the experience of having won the titles before is working so well for them.

“Sundowns have a big squad and quality players, so the Champions League won’t mess up their title charge. Again, chances are that by February they would have already wrapped the league up.”

Both Sundowns and Chiefs will have a break in January 2022 when the Africa Cup of Nations will be underway in Cameroon.

But before the end of 2021, Sundowns will play three games while Chiefs are left with two matches.