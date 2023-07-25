Igesund rates Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United's chances of breaking Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance

Gordon Igesund has explained the likelihood of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United ending Mamelodi Sundowns' domestic supremacy.

Sundowns have enjoyed PSL dominance

Chiefs and Pirates have struggled to break that

A veteran coach comments on chances of ending Downs' stronghold

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians won a record-extending sixth Premier Soccer League title last season and continued their domestic of local football. It was a season in which Chiefs and Pirates were in the spotlight for struggling to challenge Sundowns.

From the quality of player signings, calibre of coaches to playing style, the Soweto giants were being compared to Masandawana.

They are now building teams for the upcoming season and Igesund discusses their potential to finally stretch Sundowns to the very limit. Igesund also mentions SuperSport as PSL title contenders and explains why he is including them in the conversation.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Of course, Gavin can challenge for the title. I mean he is an experienced coach and he has done it before,” Igesund told Sowetan Live.

“I'm sure he can; it is about time that someone tries to challenge Sundowns. They [Sundowns] have done brilliantly, they have set the standard so high.

“Not only SuperSport but Kaizer Chiefs and other teams. Pirates have also got into the situation where they also want to challenge.

“I think teams like SuperSport, Chiefs and Pirates have to challenge, and even other teams. Sundowns have been dominating for years.

“I think Pirates have done really well. They backed the coach when they were having some bad results and he did well.

“They [Pirates] are doing all the right things now and they are serious. I can tell you now, I think this season is going to be interesting and I think the rest of the teams have said, 'You know what, we need to not allow one team to dictate'.

“Sundowns have done a fantastic job in creating a situation where everyone has to try to beat.

“So let’s hope Gavin and the other coaches can put up a challenge and also maybe two or three others. Our league needs to get much stronger.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates showed the capability of challenging Sundowns although they took long to pick up form in the PSL title race.

They ended up finishing as runners-up to Sundowns in the league race. SuperSport appeared on course to take up the number two spot but capitulated towards the end of the campaign.

It was a disappointing season for Chiefs who finished out of the top four and they now enter the new term with many guessing and not knowing what to expect from them.

WHAT NEXT? The Soweto giants as well as Sundowns and SuperSport are getting ready for the season which kicks off on August 4.