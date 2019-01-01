Gabuza and Mahachi must forget about the past against Orlando Pirates - Igesund

The former Bafana Bafana boss has shared his expectations on the PSL clash between Amatsantsantsa and the Buccaneers

Former and SuperSport United coach Gordon Igesund is expecting a tough Premier Soccer League ( ) encounter between the two clubs at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night.

The four-time PSL winner believes the two coaches in Kaitano Tembo and Milutin Sredojevic might go for a cautious approach as they don’t want to drop points.

However, ‘GI’ stated the match is definitely one to watch because both sides have beefed up their squads and have expectations as far as their championship ambitions are concerned.

“I think both teams have expectations and their demands are high to win this season’s PSL title. For Pirates, they are definitely the contenders and they will want to bag their second win,” Igesund told Goal.

“Pirates coaches are aware that they have finished as runners-up twice and will believe this season to be their opportunity to lift the championship,” he added.

“For SuperSport, we all know they always challenge for trophies and they have not won a trophy for a while, this means the game will be an interesting one. Losing to will mean they have to fight harder and get their first win of the season,” responded the coach.

“I believe both sides have prepared well for the game, but SuperSport could be fresh as they have had a chance to rest whilst Pirates were in Zambia - any team that converts the chances will win,” he stated.

Speaking on the fact that Amatsantsantsa A Pitori have two former Buccaneers players in Thamsanqa Gabuza and Kudakwashe Mahachi, Igesund explained that it’s important for the duo to focus on their current club and just play their normal game.

“Both sides have beefed up their squads and they have quality players, there is no doubt about that and it’s very important to start the season very well,” continued Igesund.

“Pirates have signed quality players after releasing a number of their experienced players, but they cannot underestimate SuperSport,” he warned.

“There could be emotions for any player that faces his former teammates, it’s normal but what I usually tell my players is to focus on your current club,” he revealed.

“The two players [Mahachi and Gabuza] have played for Pirates in the past and that’s in the past. The only thing that will help them to focus on the game is to play their normal game and forget about the past,” expressed the former Santos manager.

“In my opinion, the most important thing for a player that is in this situation is to try and settle down and get to know your new teammates better and focus on the future,” noted Igesund.

“I also don’t think they will have much influence in terms of the results but they are talented players and it’s very interesting to see how they play against their former teammates,” concluded the 63-year-old manager.