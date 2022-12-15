Igesund defends Bafana Bafana’s Broos: 'Let the man do his job the way he wants to'

Former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund has said Hugo Broos should be left to do his job and not be told which player to pick.

Broos has been under criticism for player choices

Igesund wants Broos to work independently

Argues Broos can be responsible if allowed to work freely

WHAT HAPPENED? Since he took over, Broos has had to deal with criticism, especially from his player selection choices.

Igesund, a former Mamelodi Sundowns, and SuperSport United tactician has called for the Belgian coach to be given a free hand while discharging his duties.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Let the coach work in peace. He’s an experienced coach, who knows what he’s doing. People should stop telling him who to select," Igesund stated.

He knows why he doesn’t prefer these players, who are playing in Europe. Even if he can call a player from the second division, it’s okay if it is his choice.

"How can the coach be held responsible if he’s told whom to pick? Let the man do his job the way he wants to."

AND WHAT IS MORE: While emphasizing the need to allow Broos to make his choices independently, Igesund recalled how he was criticized when he summoned Dean Furman in 2012.

Furman was then playing for Oldham Athletic in the English fourth-tier, but Igesund handed him a national call-up.

"As a coach, you must always follow your gut feelings. When I discovered an unknown boy named Dean Furman in 2012, many people slated me, saying I am not serious," added the 66-year-old, who was in charge of South Africa between 2012 and 2014.

"Imagine if I listened to those critics, Furman would not have been known and Bafana would have missed out on a fine midfielder."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Initially, Broos overlooked Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns, and this was the major source of criticism for the former Cameroon coach.

However, Mshishi – one of the most outstanding and experienced attacking midfielders in the Premier Soccer League – was selected for Bafana duties later.

Another player that has been overlooked by Broos is Sundowns' Andile Jali, despite the defensive midfielder being a key player for the Pretoria side.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA AND BROOS: South Africa will face Liberia in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March 2023.