Igesund calls for patience with Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki

The four-time PSL title winner insists it takes time to build a trophy-winning national team

Former national team coach Gordon Igesund has pleaded for more time on Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki to do his work, saying the biggest undoing of the country is a lack of patience.

Igesund, a former Bafana coach between 2012 and 2014, feels that a national team project needs at least four years under one coach for a realistic chance of major silverware.

Since (Afcon)-winning manager Clive Barker lost his job in 1997, no Bafana coach has reached three straight years in his position.

Igesund himself was removed from his Bafana role despite winning three 2014 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and losing one game after taking over the qualification bid midway when the team was yet to record victory.

“We are not giving coaches enough time with the national team. You can’t give a coach a job for three years but your mandate is to get into the final of Afcon and qualify for the World Cup,” Igesund told Goal.

“For the 2022 World Cup you are bringing him three years before the tournament and expect miracles. You have to work on the team. You need to have at least four years to build a team so that they can understand your ways and you can make it happen. But here in South Africa we do not give coaches a chance.”

Current coach Ntseki has so far been in charge for three matches, winning the 2021 Afcon qualifier against Sudan as well as the Nelson Mandela Challenge with a 2-1 victory over Mali.

But the coach has tasted defeat when Bafana fell 2-0 in another Afcon qualifier away in .

“We have to give the coach the opportunity. He has a lot of work to do. I do like him very much, he is a good upcoming coach, he knows the game,” said Igesund.

“I am sure he will do the right things for instance if he goes and plays three friendly matches and he tries out a couple of players. You can’t build a team playing the same players over and over again. That’s why we need friendly matches. Sometimes you pick a team and leave out your top players and field some youngsters to look at.

“It’s ok to lose friendly matches because now you know which players are ready and which ones are not. Now you know what you need to do with certain players. That is how you start building players.

“We must judge coaches on official matches, don’t judge coaches on friendly matches. Everybody would be saying ‘get the youngsters in, put them in’. But as soon as the coach loses friendlies against Botswana or draw a game against Mauritius, everybody wants to kill the coach, [asking] how can you lose against this team?

“It’s okay to lose these matches. So it’s a process, but here in South Africa we are just too impatient, everybody is too impatient. How can you get a guy who has lost just two matches.”

Igesund has echoed Pitso Mosimane’s sentiments after the coach last week said he was removed from his Bafana job without being given ample time to complete the vision he had for the team.

Former South Africa coach Stuart Baxter’s team at the 2019 Afcon finals had goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Buhle Mkwanazi, Dean Furman, Thulani Serero, Themba Zwane and Bongani Zungu, most of whom were handed their national team debuts by Igesund.