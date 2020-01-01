If you’re ill-disciplined then you cannot play at Mamelodi Sundowns - Mosimane on Rantie's departure

The Brazilians manager has spoken out on the former Cape Town City striker’s troubles, saying the club cannot police any player at the club

coach Pitso Mosimane has lashed out at striker Tokelo Rantie, saying they cannot tolerate players that are not serious about football.

Mosimane stated that their schedule needs professional players that are able to take care of their lifestyles, adding that the former Bafana Bafana striker's case is a sad one.

The Brazilians officially announced the 29-year-old’s departure from the club on Sunday after he went AWOL for a month.

“In an open game like this (against ), Tokelo should be running and scoring the goals to get his confidence back," Mosimane told the media.

"Like Aubrey Ngoma, we don’t want to play him when it is difficult. We want to play him when it’s open.

“Tokelo is a sad case. We cannot tolerate it. If you’re ill-disciplined then you cannot play at Sundowns. We have got too many games and too much traveling to deal with," he said.

“So, we cannot police anyone and if training sessions disturb his life, then he needs to choose something different that is better than coming to training – let him do that, that’s it!”

The Parys-born hitman joined the Tshwane giants in September after the former Bafana Bafana coach decided to give him a second chance to revive his career following a lengthy trial.

Rantie could not force his way into the starting line-up as he could only feature in the Shell Helix Cup against .

In addition, the former AFC Bournemouth striker’s release follows that of Emiliano Tade who asked to be released from his contract last month.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions have been linked with former Kaizer Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona who is reportedly set to leave Belgian club this month.