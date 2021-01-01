'If you lose three games, you're the worst coach' - Orlando Pirates' Zinnbauer

The 50-year-old tactician explained why he understands why some fans are calling for his axing with the Buccaneers having blown hot and cold this term

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer says he is not surprised by supporters, who are calling for his dismissal.

Some Bucs fans have grown frustrated with the Soweto giants' current inconsistent form having won just two of their last seven matches across all competitions.

Zinnbauer guided the Buccaneers to their maiden major trophy since 2014 when the team clinched the 2020 MTN8 last month.

However, there are Pirates fans, who have taken to social media to express their concerns over the team's performances.

What's been said

"Yeah, it's always up to the guys. One guy would say, 'Hey, good coach. We win a title, after the last six years, we didn't and had nothing in our hands,'" Zinnbauer told the media on Thursday.

"And other guys would say, 'We want more, we want more!' I understand the supporters, it's always different – you have green, red and yellow lights, it's always different. You know, the problem is always that fans want to see points, and a club like Orlando Pirates needs success, that's always so, but you have to work on it.

"But the season is long and I understand the fans are upset after a draw or a loss – it's normal, it's an emotion-driven business. But you have different feelings and it's always so. We'll work more now, we have problems with strikers but we cannot change the world, we have to work with the other players in the squad, and they have to take their chances now," he continued.

"But I can do nothing about what the fans are saying, I walk in the street and they say, 'You make a good job', while other fans say, 'Yeah, why are you losing this game or drawing.' That's how it is, around the world in football, it's always changing. If you win three games, the world changes. We work on this, the performance is not so bad like the results at the moment, but we're working on it.

"If we win now maybe, then you go into the next game and try what you can to fight for three points, and when you get it then you move onto the next step, and it changes. The guys who say now, 'Oh, oh, the coach...' You win three games in a row, then they say, 'He's the best coach'; if you lose three games, 'He's the worst coach.' I know this business," he added.

"But I fight all the time for three points and my players do too, and we are more upset maybe than the fans. Trust me, we are so upset when we don't get three points, but all we can do is work, do our best and the next step is to get three points."

Why does it matter & what's the bigger picture?

Zinnbauer signed a three-year deal when he joined Pirates during the 2019/20 season which means his contract will expire in June 2022.

The German tactician changed Pirates' fortunes after taking over the reins from Rhulani Mokwena and he guided the team to a top-three finish and they qualified for this season's Caf Confederation Cup.

The Buccaneers were expected to challenge for trophies this season and Zinnbauer has already delivered the MTN8 title.

However, Pirates have been falling behind in the race for this season's PSL title as they are now six points behind log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Schwandorf-born mentor has also guided the Buccaneers to the Confederation Cup play-off round and they will start their Nedbank Cup campaign next week.

A win in Saturday's Soweto Derby clash against Pirates' archrivals Kaizer Chiefs will go a long way to silence Zinnbauer's critics.

