If you keep trying it’s never late – Mosimane after Mamelodi Sundowns closed in on Kaizer Chiefs

The Brazilians tactician was a relieved man as his side recorded their first victory in the season's restart

coach Pitso Mosimane says the Premier Soccer League ( ) title is for leaders to lose after witnessing his side edge 1-0 at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday.

Substitute Themba Zwane came on to score in injury time to hand Sundowns their first victory since PSL action resumed.

It was an important victory for second-placed Downs who closed the gap between them and leaders Chiefs to three points.

As chances of a third straight league title appeared to be slipping away from Sundowns after struggling to collect maximum points in the last four league matches, Monday's win could also have been the right tonic Sundowns desired ahead of Thursday’s top-of-the-table clash against Chiefs.

“Yeah, it's heavy, it's tough, it's not easy, heavy on the players, heavy on us. Yeah, we deserve a break, we've tried so much, we've been fighting and fighting, it just shows when you don't give up, you keep hitting the door, the hinges will go and the door will open,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“Thank God two super-subs Themba Zwane but I'm happy the ball comes from Lebo [Maboe] because he also has been having stress and pressure, what a pass Lebo provided. It shows that if you keep trying, it’s never late, you keep going you know. Nothing is in our hands but we'll fight until the end.

“To be honest, I think we controlled the game, the risk was minimal tonight, which is very good and very important because we were always not sure whether we are winning or what. The goals are there, the goals are coming. I think it's the ninth goal or 10 goals we have scored ever since we've been back.”

Going into the Arrows match on the backdrop of conceding six goals in three prior matches, Mosimane responded by bringing back the defensive Rivaldo Coetzee into the squad.

“The win has not been there but if you keep going, you keep scoring and you fix at the back,” said Mosimane.

“We got the goal, the big game we won, tonight was a big game. I wish it came earlier but in life you never know the right time, it's always the right time, you never know when is the right time.”

Focus for Sundowns now shifts to Thursday’s encounter against closest rivals Chiefs.

"The coming game [against Kaizer Chiefs] is not in our favour, nothing is in our hands, the title is on Chiefs to lose, not on us,” Mosimane said.

“We're just chasing, they've got the goals, they've got the points, they can't ask for more. I would have swapped my positions with them to be honest. I think [Ernst] Middendorp is in a good position.”

Losing coach Steve Komphela watched his side extend their winless streak to six games as they are placed 11th on the standings.

“You try to make sense out of this but it still remains strange. It shouldn’t be. It’s just sad that we have to go to the dressing room but the strain of the bubble is that you are playing these matches together, there is nothing else that refreshes you,” Komphela said.

“And as the leader because you are the light after this darkness you have to go back and inspire again. But first I must get inspired. So I hope after this post match when we go to the dressing room and we have gathered enough logic to speak light to them.”