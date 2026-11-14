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Mauricio Pochettino no longer has much time left to prove his ability to restore Manchester United to the standing its supporters aspire to. The Argentine coach returns to the Premier League through the gateway of one of the clubs most in need of rebuilding, having taken over the role as successor to Michael Carrick, bringing with him a coaching legacy that combines the development of young talent, intense pressing and direct attacking play.

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The question that imposes itself at Old Trafford is not whether Pochettino possesses clear tactical ideas, but whether the current group can execute them. His previous jobs, from Southampton and Tottenham to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and the United States, reveal a coach who clings to no single plan. Instead, he hunts for balance between his philosophy and the players at his disposal. His most complex task begins right here: building a team that competes fiercely without crashing into the limits of the squad he has inherited.

Southampton: the beginning that shaped Pochettino's identity

Southampton launched Pochettino's philosophy in England. He took charge as Nigel Adkins' successor, kept the team's general tactical structure, then overhauled the style of play completely.

The Argentine coach built everything around a 4-2-3-1, handing the high press exceptional importance and turning the act of winning the ball back into an attacking weapon no less dangerous than organised attacks.

His aim was not merely to restrict the spaces in front of opponents. He wanted to force them into mistakes in areas close to their own goal, then pounce quickly.

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At squad level, Pochettino needed no revolution in the transfer market. He added names such as Dejan Lovren and Victor Wanyama, but focused far more heavily on developing the players already in place.

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Adam Lallana, Morgan Schneiderlin, Jay Rodriguez, Luke Shaw and Nathaniel Clyne all thrived under him, proof of a coach who creates value from the players available rather than waiting for huge deals to solve his problems.

No privileges for the stars: Pochettino's first rule

Developing the Southampton players stretched beyond the technical side. It meant changing the mentality of the entire group. Pochettino knew the advanced press demanded collective commitment, and that any system collapses the moment one player gets exceptions his teammates do not.

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Lallana summed up this idea when he recalled his time with the Argentine. He had previously been granted greater freedom, whether on the left flank or in the playmaker role, before everything changed with Pochettino's arrival.

From day one, everyone was required to work, run and press, with no special privileges for anyone regardless of standing. That mentality will be among the most anticipated matters at Manchester United, especially with influential names accustomed to broad attacking roles, Bruno Fernandes chief among them.

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The Argentine must convince his stars that talent alone is not enough, and that tactical commitment begins with the most influential players and ends with the last man in the squad, according to the "Sky Sports" network.

Tottenham: building a young team and competing with the big clubs

At Tottenham, Pochettino's ideas reached a more mature level. He built a team defined by vitality, speed and aggression in winning the ball back, leaning on quick vertical passes to launch attacks.

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The Argentine kept the 4-2-3-1 as his primary option, yet gave his players greater freedom to move and interchange positions, using the pace of the full-backs to provide attacking width.

Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son flooded forward around Harry Kane, who led the front line, while one of the midfielders, often Eric Dier, dropped into the back line to form a three-man defensive system during possession.

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The team's strength lay not in its organisation alone, but in its ability to transition quickly from defence to attack and press opponents before they could build. The result was a young side that reached the Champions League final and finished in the top three of the Premier League for three consecutive seasons, emerging as one of the most prominent contenders for domestic and continental titles.

The other side of the experience: when the energy declined

Tottenham carried an important lesson that could prove decisive at Manchester United. The team that built its successes on speed and intense pressing began to lose its sparkle as the players aged and their ability to repeat the required physical effort declined.

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With no suitable reinforcements and no alternatives capable of holding the same level, the system lost its vitality. Sustaining performance at the same intensity grew clearly harder.

Five years in, Pochettino's journey ended in November 2019, amid declining results and the erosion of the very strengths that had built his success.

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That experience reads as an early warning for the Argentine at his new stop. A team cannot run on enthusiasm and pressing alone unless it holds sufficient depth, a sensible distribution of effort, and the ability to rotate players without losing balance.

At Manchester United, he must work out how to keep the rhythm going throughout the season, rather than delivering strong levels in short bursts.

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Paris Saint-Germain: when the philosophy recedes before the stars

Paris Saint-Germain handed Pochettino a completely different challenge. He found himself responsible for a group containing Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, names that impose special demands on any coach.

The Argentine was forced to rethink some of the principles that had shaped his identity. Demanding that all his players press continuously without the ball, he realised, might not suit a squad built around attacking stars whose characteristics do not necessarily lend themselves to that kind of physical work.

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Leaning more heavily on a 4-3-3, he exploited the attacking abilities of Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes at full-back, but he could not stamp the Parisian project with the image he had always presented in England.

That phase proved Pochettino is not a coach who imposes his ideas whatever the circumstances, but one who adjusts them to the elements available. He may need that same flexibility again at Old Trafford, because he cannot treat Manchester United as a copy of the Tottenham he built years ago.

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Chelsea: Cole Palmer reveals the project's potential

Pochettino returned to the Premier League through Chelsea in 2023. He opened with a 3-4-2-1 in some matches before settling again on the 4-2-3-1, the system that had always been his preferred option.

His time there produced the striking brilliance of Cole Palmer, who scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists in the league during an exceptional season, confirming the Argentine's ability to grant talented players the room to express themselves.

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Even so, the project fell short of expectations at team level. Pochettino struggled to entrench the mentality he wanted and complained publicly about a lack of commitment and collective effort. In April of his only season, he stressed the need for every player to demand more of himself and his teammates.

The numbers reveal part of the problem. His Tottenham were among the league's biggest runners, while Chelsea finished 2023-2024 as the third-lowest team in the competition for total distance covered. The problem, then, was not an absence of ideas but the difficulty of turning them into continuous collective behaviour.

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The United States national team: tactical flexibility and a return to pressing

With the United States national team, Pochettino kept developing his style and showed greater flexibility in dealing with the difference in players' characteristics and the limited time he had to work with them.

He switched between defending with three players and four, leaned more heavily on a 4-3-3 at the World Cup, and gave the attackers freedom to interchange and drift away from strict adherence to traditional positions.

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He did not abandon the high press. He redeployed it in a collective, organised manner, turning the national team into a single block that moved in coordination the instant it lost the ball.

The average rate of winning the ball back in opponents' areas reached eight times per match, one of the highest in the tournament, and the team got past Paraguay, Australia and Bosnia and Herzegovina before Belgium knocked them out.

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That spell offers an important indicator of Pochettino's development. He is no longer the coach who clings to a fixed system. He now adapts the tactical details to the opponent and the players, and that flexibility in particular may be among the most important weapons he needs at Manchester United.

Manchester United: who will earn their place in Pochettino's project?

Manchester United are not expected to witness an immediate tactical overhaul under Pochettino, especially as Michael Carrick also relied on a 4-2-3-1. That gives the new coach a foundation to build on without changing every detail from the start.

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Certain positions, though, may see a different competition according to the demands of his style. In defence, the pace of Leny Yoro and his ability to cover the spaces behind the advanced line could become decisive factors, while Patrick Dorgu's physical characteristics might hand him an advantage at full-back over Luke Shaw.

In midfield, Carlos Baleba looks a candidate for a pivotal role thanks to his physical abilities and his potential in winning the ball, qualities that suit the demands of pressing and regaining possession.

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As for the final third, Bruno Fernandes will be one of the project's most important keys, given his ability to create chances and move between the lines.

The question concerns how ready he is to carry out additional roles without the ball, pushing up from the playmaker role to support the striker, as Dele Alli did at Tottenham during Pochettino's best periods.

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The toughest test: can United withstand Pochettino's pressure?

The biggest problem awaiting the Argentine may have nothing to do with tactics at all. It is physical fitness.

Manchester United rank 19th in the Premier League for distance covered this season, a figure that raises question marks over the players' ability to execute the high press at the intensity their new coach prefers.

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The high average age of the starting squad does not entirely suit a project built on energy and continuous movement, though Pochettino has long made a habit of giving young talents opportunities and developing them.

Shea Lacey may be one of the names capable of injecting new blood, but leaning on the youngsters will not be a sufficient solution unless it comes alongside physical and tactical development of the rest of the group.

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In possession, Pochettino may look to speed up the attacking transitions and direct passes, echoing features of his Tottenham and Chelsea sides, but the real challenge will remain winning the ball back and the organised press.

The Argentine appears to grasp the scale of the task. "If you do not change, you die," he affirmed. It is a phrase that sums up the stage he has reached as a coach, and it may just as easily sum up what awaits him at Old Trafford. His success will not hinge on recovering the ideas of the past, but on inventing a new version of them that suits the reality of Manchester United and restores the team's lost competitive character.