If we had enough resources, maybe I'd bring a Messi to Orlando Pirates - Ncikazi

Orlando Pirates co-interim coach Mandla Ncikazi has stated he would have loved to sign a player like Lionel Messi as he reflected on his side's lack of activity in the recent January transfer window.



The Buccaneers were linked with several players including Bafana Bafana internationals Victor Letsoalo and Yusuf Maart, as well as Nigerian marksman Chibuike Ohizu, but the Soweto giants did not bring in new players.



Their PSL title rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns signed experienced winger Bradley Ralani, Bafana star Teboho Mokoena and Bolivia international Erwin Saavedra as part of their preparations for the second round of the current campaign.



Ncikazi, who serves as the Pirates' co-coach along with Fadlu Davids, pointed out that if Bucs had the financial means to sign players like other clubs he would have brought in new players to beef up their squad.



“There’s no coach that has ever been happy with the squad, we are always ambitious. If we had enough resources like others, maybe I would bring a [Lionel] Messi to Pirates," Ncikazi said on iDiski Times.



“Having said that, we are never enough, there are areas that you’d wish – but sometimes the timing of bringing players which I think becomes important in our team when and how they bring the players,



"We respect [management] wisdom and vision on how they do it. But personally, I would have loved to have certain players but we respect the processes within the club on how they do things.”



Pirates are set to compete in the PSL, Nedbank Cup and Caf Confederation Cup when the current campaign resumes following a mid-season break and Nickazi stressed the importance of having a big squad.



“You cannot take out without bringing in, Covid has taught me that expect the unexpected, so based on what is happening with Covid, you can’t have a very thin squad,” he added.



“With the club being in Caf competitions – we will need a lot of players. When you look at the fixtures, we are going to rotate the players, use some in the league so we cannot take them out without bringing some in.



“I am not sure if there’s still possibilities but we’ll respect the processes within the club.”



Pirates are set to take on AmaZulu FC in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match on Sunday.