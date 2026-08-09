Newcastle United have now joined Aston Villa in targeting the 31-year-old Portuguese. According to a report by the Daily Mail on Sunday, the Magpies see Palhinha as their first alternative if a move for Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg from Olympique Marseille still falls through.

That would leave Newcastle with either a former Bayern player, Höjbjerg, or Palhinha anchoring the midfield. Bayern's former coach Thomas Tuchel wanted Palhinha, and the midfielder moved to Munich in 2025 after his transfer from Fulham had collapsed at the last moment the year before because of Fulham's veto.

Back then, Bayern promised the Portuguese they would keep trying to sign him. But when he finally arrived in Munich for around €50 million, Tuchel had long since gone. His successor Vincent Kompany had little use for a purely defensive ball-winner.

Last season, Palhinha spent a successful loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur. A permanent move broke down because of Bayern's demands. Neither Tottenham, nor Palhinha's boyhood club Sporting, nor arch-rivals Benfica were willing to pay the reported €35 million fee.

Who is interested in Joao Palhinha?

After Aston Villa sporting director Damian Vidagany publicly confirmed interest in Palhinha on the sidelines of Villa’s 2-1 defeat to Bayern in a friendly in Hong Kong on Friday, Newcastle are now also said to have entered the race.

Newcastle United may have a full transfer kitty after selling central midfielders Sandro Tonali to Tottenham and Bruno Guimaraes to champions Arsenal. The pair brought in a combined €204.5 million in fees, but the side of new German coach Matthias Jaissle are in urgent need of a defensive midfielder.

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Who else could strengthen Newcastle United’s midfield?

Newcastle's preferred option is said to be Höjbjerg, who was under contract at Bayern Munich from 2012 to 2016 as a young player before continuing his career at Southampton, Tottenham and finally Marseille in the Premier League and in France. But if a move for the Dane still falls through, Palhinha could quickly become a serious option, according to the Daily Mail.

Money should not be the issue, even if the theoretically richest club in the world are no longer throwing cash around these days.