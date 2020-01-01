If Sane wants to be the best he can be, why would he leave Guardiola's Man City? - Hargreaves

The former midfielder believes the German winger has a better chance of maximising his potential at his current club than anywhere else

Owen Hargreaves has suggested that Leroy Sane should stay at instead of joining if he wants to be the best player he can be.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move back to his native last summer, but an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season forced him to stay put.

And Hargreaves, who represented both City and Bayern in his playing days, sees the appeal of the Bavarian giants, but believes the chance to work with Pep Guardiola makes the Premier League side the better choice.

“Bayern Munich is such a big draw for any German player, so if Sane wants to go back home and has the opportunity to play for the biggest team in Germany then I can understand that,” Hargreaves told the Express.

“But, let's be honest, football-wise it doesn't get better than Manchester City. To leave City and the football they play under Pep Guardiola is a tough decision. Maybe it will be a lifestyle choice. Does Leroy want to live closer to home?

“I think Sane wants to be the best he can be – and if you have the best manager in the game, then...

“I remember interviewing Leroy and he said that the attention to detail Pep gives you is something else. Just look at Raheem Sterling. All players have talent, but Pep maximises it. Once you've had a manager who gives you that, it's hard to go backwards.”

Hargreaves also spoke highly of Sane's talent as a player and insisted the speedy winger has the potential to rise to the very top.

The German has already won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an with City, recording 39 goals and 45 assists for the club in just 134 appearances across all competitions.

“Leroy's ability is unique and quite exceptional,” Hargreaves continued. “He can play in multiple positions along the front line and he's had that Pep schooling after coming to at such a young age.

“If I was running a football club then Leroy Sane would be one of the first players I'd sign. I think he has that ability to grow even more as a player. There is no stopping him. He could reach any level.”