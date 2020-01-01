If Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer is consistent, they can challenge Mamelodi Sundowns - Vilakazi

The retired footballer feels that the Buccaneers have the right squad to claim league honours but if the German tactician adjusts his squad selection

Former midfielder Benedict Vilakazi says the Buccaneers can end ’ Premier Soccer League ( ) title dominance if coach Josef Zinnbauer stops shuffling his squad regularly.

Since the 2011/12 season, Pirates have not been crowned PSL champions and have been runners-up in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns.

Vilakazi feels that Zinnbauer has the right playing material at his disposal but consistency in the selection of his squad will deliver him the title.

“They have a good team [although] I am not sure because if the coach keeps on changing his team. But they have a good team to challenge for the league title,” Vilakazi told iDiski TV.

“My worry is the coach. If he tries to be consistent with his team, then I’m telling you they can challenge Sundowns with they players they have right now. The players who won the MTN8 final can challenge Sundowns.

“Any team that will play Pirates will know that Pirates are there and really want to compete for the league title because they have good players. It’s only for the coach to get the right combination. So I hope he learnt from the MTN8, that with his technical team, be consistent and you will get the results.”

On Wednesday, Zinnbauer left out co-captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Thabiso Monyane was handed his first start of the season on his return from injury.

While the absence of Hlatshwayo was expected to afford captain Happy Jele a chance to play, Innocent Maela was moved to centre-back position, with Paseka Mako deployed as a left-back.

Since Mhango returned from injury, his playing time has not been consistent.

He was introduced in the second half in the 1-1 draw against FC and the 2-2 draw away at , before being an unused substitute when Pirates beat Bloemfontein to claim the MTN8 trophy last weekend.

One player who has been featuring regularly is midfielder Fortune Makaringe and Vilakazi has tips for the former man.

“There is one thing I am impressed with. That is how they scored their goal. The ball came from [Nkanyiso] Zungu who passed to [Terrence] Dzvukamanja and then to [Linda] Mntambo. All these guys came on as substitutes. And then that run by Makaringe. This is what I expect Makaringe as a midfielder because you are playing with one striker," said Vilakazi.

“So go and compliment him. If the striker makes a run to the right, he is creating that hole for you as an attacking midfielder to use that space. That is his job as a midfielder to help the strikers. The boy has that eye.

“Makaringe is lucky that he has partners like Lepasa and Motswari who is covering him at the back. His worry should be on how to compliment Lepasa and create chances for him as well as scoring himself.”

Pirates now prepare to travel to Angola for a Caf Confederation Cup first round, first leg against Sagrada Esperanca next Tuesday.