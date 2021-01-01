If Mamelodi Sundowns start the way they did vs Baroka FC they are going to have problems – Khanye

The retired footballer was not pleased with Masandawana’s first XI despite collecting maximum points in Polokwane

Former star Junior Khanye has warned coaches against fielding the same starting line-up they sent onto the pitch in Saturday’s 2-0 win over FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Brazilians had Andile Jali starting from the bench together with Gaston Sirino, who was also a substitute in the 3-1 Caf win over Jwaneng Galaxy last Tuesday.

Khanye feels that Downs started the match badly, and only improved after second-half substitutes came on, although they had already scored when they made their first change on the hour mark.

Lyle Lakay opened the scoring 11 minutes into the second half, before Themba Zwane’s injury-time strike guaranteed them three points.

“I knew that Sundowns will win this game. But the reality was in the first half with Mamelodi Sundowns’ starting line-up. Going forward if they started the way they did, it is going to be a problem,” Khanye told iDiski TV.

“Because you place Andile Jali on the bench and put it Mvala and he must come in and change the game. Andile Jali we are talking about a senior player and not just any player.

"He is still giving you what you want. And having [Aubrey] Modiba playing while Hlompho Kekana is sitting out, I don’t understand and having Modiba again play while George Maluleka is not.

“Sundowns’ starting line-up was not okay, it had no balance. You cannot take Mvala and play him in the middle with Aubrey Modiba and [Lebohang] Maboe. You can’t do that.

"You need a person who is a defensive midfielder like Andile. Modiba was playing up front with Mshishi [Zwane] and [Peter] Shalulile.

“But Modiba came back to join the middle to be four players there and they were lost. I don’t understand, they ended up losing shape. You cannot tell Rivaldo [Coetzee] to be a stable defensive midfielder. And why are they playing Brian Onyango? You can’t do that.”

Khanye feels that Rivaldo Coetzee is being played out of position and would only thrive if deployed as a central defender, as a replacement for the late Motjeka Madisha.

“The coaches should play Rivaldo Coetzee as a centre-back and replace Madisha.," continued Khanye.

"On Rivaldo I’m talking about comfortability. For me Brian Onyango was a wrong signing. Rivaldo must come and play as a centre-back in the starting line-up with [Ricardo] Nascimento. I have no problem with the wing-backs."

“In the midfield, put Jali, George or Hlompho. Today George came in and did well, hew was influential. I need to see George taking shots at goal and assist.

"Today he never lost a ball, he had a shot on target. We need to give him credit. Also Sirino, I understand he had problems and stuff but his class is permanent.”

In recent games, Downs coaches said their starting line-ups are being largely influenced by injuries and other health issues within the squad.

The Brazilians now gear-up for the Tshwane derby against in-form SuperSport United next Saturday.