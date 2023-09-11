If Mamelodi Sundowns can't replace Shalulile, how about Namibia? Benjamin gives transfer hint amid reported Mosimane interest

Namibia coach Collin Benjamin has hinted at Mamelodi Sundowns not willing to release striker Peter Shalulile.

Sundowns top striker Shalulile is injured

He missed Namibia's friendly with Bafana

Benjamin comments on Shalulile's absence

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old forward has been linked with a move to the Middle East with Pitso Misimane reportedly keen to sign him at Emirati side Al Wahda.

Mosimane signed Shalulile from Highlands Park and is also said to be interested in another Sundowns attacker, Gaston Sirino.

After Benjamin missed the services of Shalulile in Saturday’s international friendly match between Bafana Bafana and the Brave Warriors, he has hinted at the striker’s possible exit from Chloorkop.

WHAT WAS SAID: “If you have a striker of his quality, you know one would go in," said Benjamin as per Sowetan Live. "You can’t replace that in the team. His team [Sundowns] is finding it difficult to replace him, so how do you think it is for us?

“For us, it gives other opportunities to players that they have to take. You can only learn from these matches. You have to go into the middle of the area and put it in. It is about experience and what we need is these kinds of games.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Masandawana might not be missing Shalulile whose shoes appear to have been filled by Lucas Costa Ribeiro.

The Brazilian attacker has been in top-scoring form and it is to be seen if he has convinced Sundowns that they can afford to let the Namibian forward go.

Masandawana coach Rhulani Mokwena has said they are in the hunt for a new striker before the PSL transfer window closes on 22 September.

That appears as a hint that Masandawana are now resigned to losing Shalulile.

WHAT NEXT? Masandawana return from the Fifa break to begin their Caf Champions League campaign before they play two Premier Soccer League matches and an MTN8 fixture this September.