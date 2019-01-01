If Kaizer Chiefs want Baxter they should do it - Middendorp

The Amakhosi mentor gave a straight forward response when questioned regarding speculation linking Baxter with a return

head coach Ernst Middendorp appeared a visibly perturbed figure when asked about the potential return of Stuart Baxter to the club.

Baxter recently stepped down as head coach of Bafana Bafana fuelling speculation that a return to Amakhosi might be on the cards should results not go Middendorp’s way.

However, Middendorp gave a rather straight forward response.

“If the club has an idea to bring Stuart Baxter then they should do it. Thank you,” Middendorp told the media after his side edged 3-2 in their opener.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs mentor was full of praise for the character his side showed in front of a capacity crowd at Makhulong Stadium but also revealed there is still room for improvement.

“There is still a huge space for improvement despite winning here. But as I said before, the attitude, the character and the competitiveness in the team has to change and we saw that in the second half,” he added.

Furthermore, Middendorp also reserved praise for the club’s new signings.

“Samir is a fantastic player. Lazarous is a fantastic player. We have however to understand and respect that certain guys like Kearyn Baccus who is a fantastic player (might take longer to adapt).

“James Kotei, who we haven’t used at the moment, also needs more time. I think he got flattened as he had to play 10 games in 15 days (before joining Amakhosi). He is not in the right frame that we can bring him on at the moment.

“But it is fine, it’s not a one-man show on the technical team side and we will need more expertise we can get is needed. All the players are needed.

“We saw how Dumisani Zuma came on, how Maluleka came on and brought a different flair in certain positions. That is what we have been saying during our six-week pre-season that everybody is needed. Everyone has a certain ingredient they bring and that is what makes a good team,” he concluded.