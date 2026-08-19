When Joy-Lance Mickels decided to move to Azerbaijan in the summer of 2021, plenty of people around him were sceptical. "A lot of my friends said to me: if I move to Azerbaijan, I can end my career straight away, because the move is basically the equivalent of the end of a career," Mickels recalled around a year and a half later in an interview with Transfermarkt.

The Azerbaijani league was hardly where he had once imagined ending up. The attacker had made a name for himself in Borussia Mönchengladbach's youth ranks, was one of the top scorers in Germany at U19 level and dreamed of a Bundesliga career. That has not happened so far, but Mickels may soon get to live out another dream, the Champions League, by a very roundabout route.

Ignoring the doom-mongering, Mickels headed to Azerbaijan in 2021 and signed for Sabah FK, a club founded only a few years earlier. "For some reason, I found the offer exciting, interesting and exotic at the same time. In the end I thought to myself: I only have a short time as a professional footballer. Why not give it a try? Especially as under certain circumstances you can take part in the Europa Conference League," he said at the end of 2022, when his European ambitions were still far more modest.

Will Joy-Lance Mickels soon play in the Champions League with Sabah FK?

Now, instead of the Conference League, the Champions League is within touching distance, with the first leg of the play-off away to Hapoel Beer Sheva awaiting Mickels and Co. on Wednesday evening (9pm). Either the Israeli champions or Sabah will celebrate their debut in Europe's premier club competition next season. Mickels has played a huge part in getting them this close to facing Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal.

Sabah had to start in round one of Champions League qualifying at the beginning of July, and Mickels scored the crucial opener in the 2-1 away win in the second leg at Welsh serial champions The New Saints. He struck again in round two in the 2-0 second-leg win away to KuPs in Finland. Then came the toughest test so far in round three: Sabah had lost the first leg 2-1 at Danish champions Aarhus GF, but turned the tie around with a furious 4-0 win in the return leg at home. Mickels teed up the opener with a clever pass and later added the relieving third goal himself.

Could the left winger, now 32, finally get his taste of absolute top-level football on the pitch? That had once been his big target as a Gladbach youth prospect.

In 2012/13, he scored 17 goals in his second year at U19 level in what was then the U19 Bundesliga West. He also caught the eye in an internal friendly against Borussia's Bundesliga side and underlined his eye for goal with a strike. "At that point, I was firmly convinced that I would become part of the first team," Mickels stressed years later.

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Instead, the immediate jump to the very top eluded him and he was supposed to make his case through the reserve team. A knee injury then forced him into a break of several months in his first senior year, limiting him to just four brief appearances for Gladbach II. New hope arrived with an unexpected call from Gelsenkirchen in the summer of 2014: Schalke were determined to sign Mickels for their second team, with the prospect of more.

Joy-Lance Mickels: training highlights at Schalke, but there was a lack of professionalism

Although he still carried that knee injury with him to S04, he was able to make his first Regionalliga appearances after a few weeks. Roberto Di Matteo, then first-team coach at Königsblau, was apparently impressed enough by Mickels' qualities to bring him into first-team training. "After the first training session, Roberto Di Matteo came up to me and said: you're staying with the professionals for now. At that moment, a dream came true for me, also because Schalke are an unbelievably great club," Mickels looked back.

Back then, Schalke were still one of Germany's top clubs, playing in the Champions League and packed with stars. It was "magnificent" to train alongside Kevin-Prince Boateng, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Benedikt Höwedes, Mickels enthused.

Yet the breakthrough at S04 never came and he did not make a single competitive appearance. "I wasn't as professional as I should have been," Mickels admitted in retrospect. He said it had been mentally difficult as a young player to train with the first team but play only in the Regionalliga.

"If I'm honest, I would have needed someone by my side to shake me awake and guide me. Not every youth player can be left on his own. When you're in that bubble as a young player, you see everything as a given. That's often the mistake behind why you fail," Mickels knows today.

By 2016, he had brought the Schalke chapter to an end and tried to earn bigger moves through ambitious Regionalliga clubs. He certainly produced at Alemannia Aachen and Wacker Nordhausen, and at the start of 2020 he joined a third-division club for the first time with Carl Zeiss Jena.

Joy-Lance Mickels in Azerbaijan: "After two weeks I actually wanted to call it all off"

Following Jena's relegation to the fourth tier, Mickels, now 26, finally left German football behind in the summer of 2020. A year later, after a season with MVV Maastricht in the second Dutch division, he found himself weighing up an offer from Azerbaijan.

There, the start was tough: "After two weeks I actually wanted to call it all off. At that point I was still living in a hotel, had no flat in Baku and hardly anyone spoke English," Mickels explained. Sabah FK are based in Masazir, a small town near the metropolis of millions and Azerbaijani capital Baku.

Only once he moved into a flat in the city centre of Baku, made proper contact with the locals and settled into the team did things change. Mickels then found his feet fairly quickly after all in his new home. He said age had made him more mature and that he had long since become far more reflective than in his Gladbach or Schalke days: "I used to spend a lot of time on the PlayStation, today I spend a lot of time in the gym and take care of my recovery. I also pay attention to good and healthy nutrition."

Things clicked straight away on the pitch at Sabah. He immediately became a regular and delivered goals. After 28 goal involvements in 35 league games in 2022/23, big money from Saudi Arabia beckoned and Mickels took the step to then second-division side Al-Faisaly. It went reasonably well, but it was only an interlude, and after just one year the attacker returned to Azerbaijan.

Will the dream of European football finally come true?

These days, the fans at Sabah adore him, and he has taken the country, the people and the football there to his heart. "The league is very robust and physical. The defenders are classic ankle-biters. In every game here, you're challenged physically and it gets painful," he says of life in the Premyer Liqa. The young club have improved steadily, but Mickels' dream of a European league phase has still not come true.

In 2024/25, Sabah's run ended in Conference League qualifying against St. Patrick's Athletic from Ireland. The previous year, as cup winners, they were even allowed to dream of taking part in the Europa League, but even a hat-trick from Mickels against Celje of Slovenia, then still coached by former Frankfurt coach Albert Riera, was not enough to get through qualifying round one.

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The biggest success in the club's history so far is now meant to be followed straight away by the next high point. In the spring, Sabah were crowned Azerbaijani champions for the first time, finishing ahead of Qarabag Agdam. That says plenty, because Qarabag reached the knockout round of the Champions League last season and caused a stir in the league phase with 3-2 wins against Eintracht Frankfurt and Benfica, as well as a 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

Qarabag were well beaten by Sabah in the domestic league, with nine points separating the two clubs at the end of the season. Sabah also won both league meetings and beat Qarabag in the cup semi-finals.

Then, in Sabah's 2-1 home win in the league match in December 2025, Mickels scored the equaliser in the meantime. The winner, incidentally, came from Aaron Malouda, son of former France international Florent Malouda, who spent last season at Sabah and recently moved to Swiss top club Basel.

Joy-Lance Mickels: international player alongside his brothers

For Mickels, given his advanced footballing age, Sabah are no longer necessarily a springboard. But alongside the Champions League dream, there is another standout part of his time in Azerbaijan so far, one that may mean even more to him personally: at the end of March, Mickels, who has roots in Rwanda, made his international debut for the African country.

That made it even more special because his twin brother Joy-Slayd, who plays for Hibernians FC in Malta, and his brother Leroy, who is 15 months younger and recently moved from Zira FK in Azerbaijan to third-division side Waldhof Mannheim, also made their debuts for Rwanda. Leroy even went one better and scored his first two international goals straight away in the friendlies against Grenada (4-0) and Estonia (2-0).

Having already shared the pitch once for Gladbach's U19s, the three brothers are now doing it at senior international level. Joy-Lance Mickels has probably long since forgotten the sceptical comments that followed his move to Azerbaijan five years ago. Even more so if, at the start of September, he gets to take in not just Champions League qualifying air for the first time, but real Champions League atmosphere.