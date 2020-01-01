If Egypt want Salah why not have Tau for Olympics - Notoane
After successfully helping the South African U23 squad to qualify for the Olympics, coach David Notoane has stated he wants to have Club Brugge’s striker Percy Tau in his squad.
The Mamelodi Sundowns MultiChoice Diski Challenge coach believes he can have the speedy forward if Egypt is looking to have Liverpool’s talisman Mohamed Salah.
However, Notoane hopes the 25-year-old will be fit by the time he selects his full squad ahead of their trip to Japan.
“If Egypt wants Mo Salah to boost their squad, why should we leave Tau behind. If he is fit and available, we will take him to Japan,” Notoane said as quoted by the Daily Sun.
“Let’s face it, Tau is an important player for club and country, and it would be good for the youngsters to have him in the team.”
With the Olympics set to take place in Asia from July 24 until August 9, the experienced manager wants the Bafana Bafana international to form part of his three over-age players for the global showpiece in Tokyo.
In addition, the Witbank-born hitman is one of the country’s hottest properties in Europe but a lack of game time has led to speculation he could leave the Belgian outfit.
According to the latest report, it has been reported the former Caf Champions League winner with the Brazilians was courted by Fenerbahce in Turkey but it looks like he will stay with Brugge.
Tau has featured in 25 matches across all competitions for the Belgian club and has four goals and seven assists next to his name.
With Notoane looking for experience, Tau could be one of the key players after facing the likes of Real Madrid and Paris St. Germain in the Champions League this season.
On the other hand, he can help Notoane’s team of youngsters to gain valuable experience after spearheading the attack for Bafana during last year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.
Meanwhile, reports coming from Egypt is that the Pharaoh’s U23 boss Shawky Gharib is looking to rope in the Reds hitman Salah as his first choice for an over-age player.