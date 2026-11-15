Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona star, directed angry words at Elliot Anderson, the England midfielder, after causing his sending-off during the clash with Spain, after he snatched the ball from the defender Quansah and won a penalty that brought the Spanish side back into the game, at a time when the English were leading 3-0.
Under Thomas Tuchel, England had been imposing their superiority on the hosts through sheer physical advantage, cruising towards a big win at the Metropolitano. Then came the moment that changed everything.
Yamal snatched the ball from Quansah and tore towards the England goal, bearing down on Trafford in what was almost a one-on-one. Anderson caught up with him from behind, grabbed him and brought him down as he advanced towards goal.
Out came the straight red. The referee awarded Spain a penalty and dismissed Anderson for a challenge that had denied Yamal a clear goalscoring opportunity, leaving England to finish the match with ten men.
"Idiot, idiot": Yamal's anger at Anderson
The sending-off wasn't the end of it. Yamal got into a verbal exchange with Anderson the moment he rose from the pitch, repeating the phrase "idiot, idiot" in his face before urging him to get off quickly so Spain could take the penalty and resume play.
Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up and made no mistake, planting the ball into the net for Spain's first goal to cut the deficit to 1-3 and hand the hosts a lifeline.
It came with Spain struggling under English pressure, unable to find a way to stop their opponent's attacks. Yamal changed the picture, winning the ball from Quansah and earning the penalty that breathed new life into his side's performance.
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My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”