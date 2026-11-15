Share Follow GOAL on Google

Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona star, directed angry words at Elliot Anderson, the England midfielder, after causing his sending-off during the clash with Spain, after he snatched the ball from the defender Quansah and won a penalty that brought the Spanish side back into the game, at a time when the English were leading 3-0.

Advertisement

Under Thomas Tuchel, England had been imposing their superiority on the hosts through sheer physical advantage, cruising towards a big win at the Metropolitano. Then came the moment that changed everything.

Yamal snatched the ball from Quansah and tore towards the England goal, bearing down on Trafford in what was almost a one-on-one. Anderson caught up with him from behind, grabbed him and brought him down as he advanced towards goal.

Out came the straight red. The referee awarded Spain a penalty and dismissed Anderson for a challenge that had denied Yamal a clear goalscoring opportunity, leaving England to finish the match with ten men.

"Idiot, idiot": Yamal's anger at Anderson

Advertisement Advertisement

The sending-off wasn't the end of it. Yamal got into a verbal exchange with Anderson the moment he rose from the pitch, repeating the phrase "idiot, idiot" in his face before urging him to get off quickly so Spain could take the penalty and resume play.

Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up and made no mistake, planting the ball into the net for Spain's first goal to cut the deficit to 1-3 and hand the hosts a lifeline.

It came with Spain struggling under English pressure, unable to find a way to stop their opponent's attacks. Yamal changed the picture, winning the ball from Quansah and earning the penalty that breathed new life into his side's performance.