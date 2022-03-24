Ideal chance for expected Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates target Letsoalo to catch the eye against France

With Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates possibly set to battle it out for Victor Letsoalo in the off-season, the Royal AM striker has the perfect stage with Bafana Bafana.

A couple of goals, especially against a very strong French side, and Letsoalo will propel himself back into the spotlight just a couple of months before the PSL season ends, and the transfer window opens.

An unexpected chance

The Royal AM forward has been in good scoring form this season, with 11 goals and two assists in 19 Premiership matches.

It was therefore rather surprising that Letsoalo was initially left out of the Bafana squad, only to be called up once Percy Tau had pulled out injured.

Now, with Fagrie Lakay and Bongokuhle Hlongwane only expected to arrive on the morning of the Guinea game due to logistical issues, Letsoala's chances of starting against Guinea have substantially increased.





It's an opportunity this late starter in the PSL will want to make the most of, especially when it had looked like he had been left out of the squad.

A good game against the west Africans and he could then be in for the chance of a lifetime to test himself against one of the world's best teams in France.

Raising his price?

Royal AM have been reluctant to sell their prized asset, and that is not surprising since his goals have helped the Durban side to second place on the league table with less than a third of the season to go.

A couple of inspiring performances in the national team colours would however probably raise the striker's asking price and give his current club more bargaining power.

Chiefs and Pirates' struggles

Both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are badly in need of a reliable striker - the Soweto giants have too many forwards who have been miss-firing for the past couple of seasons.

A deadly finisher is what both of them need, and there are not too many options available in the PSL these days. Letsoalo is one of the proven few, and it would be surprising if neither Amakhosi or Bucs are planning to swoop for his services in the off-season.

A couple of strong games for Bafana would also show that he has the temperament for the big stage; while he has already scored four times for Bafana, he failed to hit the net in the World cup qualifiers.