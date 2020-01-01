'I'd love to return to Serie A' - Emerson opens door to Chelsea exit

The Italian full-back says he is "calm" about his future with the winter transfer window just around the corner

Emerson Palmieri has opened the door to a exit next year, admitting that he would "love to return to ".

Emerson has made 59 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea since joining the club from for £18 million ($23m) in January 2018.

The 26-year-old has also got his hands on the and , but finds himself way down the squad pecking order under Frank Lampard at the moment.

More teams

He has yet to feature for the Blues in the Premier League this season, with all four of his outings coming in cup competitions, and has just entered the final 18 months of his current contract.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

It has been suggested that Chelsea will look to cash in on Emerson when the transfer window reopens, amid reported interest from and , who both wanted to sign him in the summer.

The former Roma star is currently away on international duty with , and was handed a much-needed start as the Azzurri stormed to a 4-0 friendly win over Estonia on Wednesday.

He will be in line to retain a place in the starting XI for UEFA Nations League fixtures against and -Herzegovina over the next five days, before heading back to Stamford Bridge ahead of a Premier League meeting with Newcastle on November 21.

Emerson addressed ongoing speculation over his future ahead of Italy's clash with Poland, telling a pre-match press conference: “I’m calm, I have received interest, not only from Italy.

"Nothing has been concrete, but obviously I’d love to return to Serie A.

“I do not know if it will happen in January or in five years, I can’t say. In football, everything changes too quickly.”

The Blues defender went on to reveal that he has sat down to discuss his position in west London with Lampard, who is open to sanctioning his departure so that he can start playing regularly again.

“We have to wait, football this year is a bit strange as is the transfer market,” Emerson added.

“Unfortunately I am not playing much at Chelsea, but I am calm and I think things will improve, whether that is in London or elsewhere.

“The coach talked to me, he told me that the best thing is to play, let’s see what happens in two months if I have a place at Chelsea or for another team. We will see.”