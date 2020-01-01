I'd love to do that - SuperSport United's Williams eyes former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Josephs' record

The Matsatsantsa shot-stopper is looking to speak to the man nicknamed Slim Kat about his longevity in the PSL

Newly appointed SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams says he is keen to emulate legend, Moeneeb Josephs.

Current FC goalkeeper Josephs is the only player to have played for 23 consecutive years in the history of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and is still playing at the highest level.

Williams, who made his PSL debut as a teenager in the 2010/11 season, is keen to reach the same milestone as the former and shot-stopper.

“Hopefully, it all depends on me and how I look after myself, and obviously, I will need to speak to ‘Slim Kat’ about it and ask him because it’s not easy,” Williams told Far Post.

“You see a lot of people stop once they are over 30, but he is still looking strong and solid, the last time I spoke to him I told him ‘you look very good’ and it’s in encouraging to see him still going strong and obviously, that’s something I would love to do,” he said.

When Josephs made his PSL debut for Cape Town Spurs (now known as Cape Town) in 1997, Williams was five-years-old and the Matsatsantsa shot-stopper has revealed that they have a similar background.

“We come from similar backgrounds with a lot of gangsterism around us and to see what he made of his career is inspiring and he is one of the goalkeepers and people that I have always looked up to all my life I mean when he started I was only five-years-old so I have been watching him ever since and took a keen interest on his career," he continued.

Josephs, who has won 10 major trophies during his illustrious career, celebrated his 40th birthday on Tuesday and he is currently serving as AmaZulu's third-choice goalkeeper and assistant coach.

“He is still going strong and I would like to wish him a Happy Birthday I know he is 40 years young now so I appreciate everything that he has done for us and we look up to him as people that come from the same community as him and he must continue what he is doing,” he added.

Having represented at the 2010 World Cup, the 2008 (Afcon) and 2014 African Nations Championship (Chan) finals, Josephs is said to be considering retirement from professional football.