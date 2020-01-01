'I'd love a replay!' - Meet Shrewsbury's lifelong Liverpool fan hoping to cause an FA Cup upset

Shaun Whalley was in the stands as the Reds won the Champions League in Istanbul against AC Milan but is now hoping to end their FA Cup hopes

“I probably shouldn’t say this, but I’d absolutely love a replay!”

The excitement in Shaun Whalley’s voice is palpable. At 32, he’s waited his whole life for this.

Whalley is a forward who plays for Shrewsbury Town. And this weekend, he will get the chance to run out for the first time against - his boyhood team. The magic of the is still very much alive, it seems.

“You probably start to think your chance has passed, to be honest,” he tells Goal. “Every year you look at the FA Cup draw, or the , and you hope it’ll be Liverpool, you hope you’ll get that opportunity.

“I actually had a feeling this year that we’d get them in the third round. I was telling everyone ‘it’s going to be Liverpool’. Then it was away!”

That was a tough draw in itself. But Shrewsbury, 16th in League One, upset the odds. After a 1-1 draw away, they brought the Championship play-off hopefuls back to the Montgomery Waters Meadow and beat them thanks to centre-back Aaron Pierre’s stunning 89th-minute winner.

“You could see what that meant to everyone,” says Whalley. “The celebrations at the end were what the FA Cup is all about.”

Whalley was born, like Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, in Whiston, and as a schoolboy spent seven years on the books of . Wayne Rooney, he remembers, was the star of the year above.

His father, Neil, was a professional, a midfielder who played more than 50 games in the Football League for Preston. He remains, Whalley says, his biggest influence, his biggest critic and his biggest fan.

Shaun himself left at 14, playing for a while in the Hale Sunday League.

“It says on my Wikipedia page that I spent three years at Norwich,” he laughs, “but I don’t know where that came from – don’t believe everything you read on the internet!”

At 16 he earned a trial with Chester, and he would go on to make a handful of appearances for the then-League Two strugglers.

His career, though, would be forged, like his father’s, mainly in non-league. Spells at Runcorn, Witton Albion, Wrexham, Droylsden and Hyde were followed by an eye-catching stint at Southport, where he established a reputation as a lightning-quick winger with an uncanny knack of winning penalties.

His form at Haig Avenue earned him a move to Luton in 2013, though he admits candidly that it wasn’t until he left Kenilworth Road for Shrewsbury in 2015 that he realised what it took to be a true professional.

“I always believed in my ability,” he says. “But it wasn’t until I left Luton that I understood the way a footballer has to live.

“For me the big thing was stopping drinking. As a non-league player I would hit it hard, and while you don’t think so at the time, it’s affecting your career and the way you live.

“I’d hit it hard, and think that because I ran around like mad on a Saturday, I could handle it. But when you get to a certain level, you realise what it takes to be a proper player. You have to knuckle down, you can’t get away with the heavy sessions and the hangovers.

“I’ve got a little boy now, he’s five, and he’s changed my perspective on life, definitely.”

His son will be in the crowd on Sunday, along with plenty of others.

“I’ve had about 200 ticket requests!” he laughs. “I am best man for one of my mates, and in the summer a load of us went to Las Vegas for the stag do, so we still have the WhatsApp group. It hasn’t stopped since we beat Bristol City!

“There will be a few in the Liverpool end, lads who go everywhere with the Reds, but to be honest I’m hoping there are a few cheering Shrewsbury on too!”

Whalley was at Anfield as a fan earlier this season, watching Liverpool beat 2-1 back in October. One of his best memories, he says, was attending the 2005 final in Istanbul.

“We spent a week in Marmaris,” he laughs. “I was 17. It was a proper lads holiday, with the most amazing football match in the middle of it.”

He’s not the only one at Shrewsbury looking forward to the game, either. Fellow striker Callum Lang, on loan from , was at Anfield to see his beloved Everton beaten by Curtis Jones’ wonderstrike in round three, while physio Gregg Jones is a Liverpool season-ticket holder.

Assistant manager Graham Barrow, meanwhile, is a supporter.

“He hates Liverpool!” says Whalley. "He'd love nothing more than to beat them."

As for Whalley himself, he’ll just be happy to get out there and show what he can do. He scored in the Shrews’ draw at Fleetwood last weekend – just his second goal of the season – and is desperate to retain his place on Sunday.

“It’s a chance to test myself against great players,” he says. “I hope they go strong, and maybe with the likes of [Joel] Matip, [Dejan] Lovren and Fabinho coming back from injury they will.

“Mind you, they showed in the last round that even the kids are pretty special, didn’t they?”