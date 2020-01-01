I'd have scored 20 PSL goals by now - Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs striker Mphela

'Killer' is a retired forward who played for two of the biggest Tshwane sides before moving to Amakhosi during his playing days

Former and marksman Katlego Mphela admits the current generation of strikers is different from when he was playing.

However, Mphela doesn't think they are doing well considering the number of goals scored this season.

And he believes they can do much better with extra training because strikers are judged by the number of goals they score more than anything.

More teams

"I think it's different [from my time as a player]. You know strikers are judged by the number of goals they score. I don't think the [PSL] strikers are doing okay," Mphela told Energy FM.

"You can do as much hard work as you want but if you are not scoring goals then it's difficult."

"So, I think the guys need to go back to the drawing board and start working hard. To score goals, you need to do extra training - you can't for the coach or wait for the match to come; you need to dig deeper," he said.

As things stand, the league's leading goalscorer is Gabadinho Mhango of with 14 goals while other players such as Peter Shalulile and Samir Nurkovic are just behind him with 12 and 11 goals respectively.

Asked how many goals he would have scored this season if he was still playing Mphela said: "By now? It depends on many factors - it depends on the team you play for and the players you have around you but [goalscoring] chances are there... I'd easily [have] scored 20 goals because of my ability and my belief in working hard. I always did extra training so that when I get to the match it becomes easier," added Mphela.

Article continues below

Mphela was the league's top goalscorer at the end of the 2009/10 season with 17 strikes to his name whilst on the books of the Brazilians.

He scored 62 career goals in 172 matches across all domestic competitions as a player, including 58 in the South African elite league.

Killer, as Mphela was affectionately known during his playing days, retired in 2019 following his departure from National First Division side Royal Eagles.