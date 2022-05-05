Ibrox electric as Rangers reach first European final since 2008
Rangers have reached a European final for the first time since 2008 as the Scottish giants took down RB Leipzig to book a place in the Europa League final.
Goals from James Tavernier and Glen Kamara gave Rangers the lead before RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku leveled the aggregate scoreline.
But Ibrox would be sent into a state of euphoria in the 80th minute as John Lundstram fired the club into the finale, where they'll meet another German side in Eintracht Frankfurt.
Editors' Picks
- Sono's influence cannot be overstated: Ranking Jomo Cosmos' top 10 players
- Guardiola must pick up Man City players fast after Real Madrid disappointment and secure Premier League title
- Arsenal vs Spurs: Who will win the crucial top-four battle for Champions League football?
- Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns’ Ndzuzo reveals why his dream Kaizer Chiefs move failed
'A dream come true'
Tavernier has established himself as the Europa League's leading scorer, despite playing as a fullback, with the English defender netting once again on Wednesday.
He's been vital to Rangers' push to the final, and he believes his side have the chance to seal immortality at one of the world's most famous clubs.
"It's unbelievable," he told BT Sport. "Towards the end Lunny [John Lundstram] came up with the goods. A European final, it's what you dream of.
"We'll go there [Seville] full of confidence. Frankfurt got there for a reason, but it's one game and we'll fully back ourselves. We're in this to win it. We want to make all the fans proud."
Watch: Lundstram's winner
Watch: Incredible scenes at Ibrox
A return to a European final
Rangers are in the finale of a European competition for the first time since 2008, when they reached the finale of the Europa League, then called the UEFA Cup.
They lost that match to Zenit St. Petersburg, with the Russian side lifting the trophy after a 2-0 triumph.
Despite their successes domestically, Rangers have only lifted one European trophy in the club's history: the 1971–72 European Cup Winners' Cup.
On that day, the Scottish giants topped Dynamo Moscow 3-2 behind a brace from Willie Johnston and a goal from Colin Stein.