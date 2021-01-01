Ibrahimovic’s Euro 2020 participation in doubt after AC Milan knee injury

The veteran attacker was forced off against Juventus and grimaced as he was withdrawn

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was taken off with a knee injury in the second half of AC Milan’s thumping 3-0 win over Juventus on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic was competing in the midfield for a ball when he went down with what appeared to be a non-contact injury. He persisted for a couple of minutes but ultimately needed to be replaced by Ante Rebic.

Goals from Brahim Diaz, Rebic and Fikayo Tomori gave Milan a crucial win in their chase for a Champions League spot.

What was said?

"Ibra wasn't fit before the game, now he feels pain in his knee and we hope it's nothing too serious," Milan head coach Stefano Pioli told Sky Sport Italia after the final whistle.

How long will Zlatan be out for?

No details of the injury issue are presently known, meaning there is a huge question mark of just how long Ibrahimovic will be missing.

When he departed the pitch, he did so grimacing and shaking his head. Juve defender Giorgio Chiellini comforted Ibrahimovic while he was down, suggesting the Swede was in some distress.

Ibrahimovic has had serious knee problems before in his career, rupturing his ACL when playing with Manchester United in a Europa League tie with Anderlecht. That proved the catalyst to the end of his career at Old Trafford before he switched to the LA Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic’s target this time around has been to feature for Sweden at Euro 2020, although that presently appears in some doubt due to the nature of the problem.

What games could Ibrahimovic miss?

Milan have three Serie A matches remaining as they look to finish in the top four, as they face Torino, Cagliari and Atalanta to close out their campaign.

On the international stage Ibrahimovic will be targeting June 14, when Sweden kick off their European Championship schedule with a game against Spain.

