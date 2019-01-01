Ibrahimovic will quickly forget 'goal of the year' after Galaxy defeat

The veteran forward has scored plenty of memorable goals during his career but says this latest strike won't be among them

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says his latest wondergoal is one he will not allow to live long in the memory.

The great was up to his usual audacious tricks with a stunning bicycle kick in 's clash with New Revolution on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic took one touch with his chest then another to set up the phenomenal acrobatic effort, which belied his 37 years of age.

However, Galaxy still slumped to a 2-1 defeat and the former , , and striker says his wondergoal counts for little as a result.

"This one [I] need to forget as soon as possible. Even if you score a goal of the year, this is [one] to forget very fast," he told reporters.

ZLATAN BICYCLE KICK pic.twitter.com/F8OUYtYWwK — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 3, 2019

The result means a winning return to coaching for Bruce Arena, who took charge for Revolution for the first time since succeeding Brad Friedel last month.

Arena’s last competitive game as a coach was the now infamous defeat for the U.S. national team against Trinidad and Tobago in October 2017, a result that ensured the missed out on World Cup qualification for the first time since 1986.

For Galaxy, the defeat means they have now lost three straight home matches to slip nine points off Western Conference leaders and city rivals .

"Maybe this is who we are, to be realistic. We have ups and downs and the reality will catch you sooner or later," Ibrahimovic added.

"We just have to do our best and fight for it."

Ibrahimovic is starting his second campaign as a Galaxy player following his free transfer move from Manchester United in March 2018.

He ended his debut campaign as Galaxy’s top scorer with 22 goals in 27 appearances. However, it was not enough to secure a place in the play-offs, with Galaxy ending the campaign in seventh.

The Swede has won 31 major honours during his illustrious career including two Eredivisie titles, four titles, four titles and one .

He also earned 116 international caps for Sweden, scoring 62 goals, before retiring in 2016.