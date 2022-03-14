Zlatan Ibrahimovic is "still so good" and "a superstar", according to his former Sweden team-mate Jacob Johansson, who claims "it shouldn't actually be possible" for him to still be performing to such a high standard at the age of 40.

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a stellar career spanning over two decades, with successful spells taken in at a whole host of clubs including Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

The veteran striker, who is currently taking in a second spell at AC Milan, is also Sweden's all-time record scorer and Johansson is in awe of the longevity he's had at the very highest level of the game.

What's been said?

The former Sweden international played alongside Ibrahimovic for three years before the enigmatic forward announced his decision to retire from national team duty in 2016.

Ibrahimovic performed a u-turn in March last year and is available for selection for Sweden's remaining World Cup qualifying fixtures, and Johansson believes he is still capable of being the difference maker despite his advancing years.

"Zlatan speaks for himself, he needs no introduction. He’s been a superstar for two decades and it’s unbelievably impressive that he’s still so good," the former AEK Athens and Rennes midfielder told FIFA.com.

"It shouldn’t actually be possible. He’s been battling with injuries recently, but we all know Zlatan. Anything is possible when he’s on the pitch. That’s why he’s a superstar."

How has Ibrahimovic performed this season?

Ibrahimovic has struggled for fitness throughout the 2021-22 campaign, missing a total of 15 games.

Despite his injury woes, the Swede has still scored eight goals in 21 appearances, and returned to action after two months on the sidelines with an Achilles tendon problem earlier this month.

Article continues below

Milan have been boosted in their push for the Serie A title by Ibrahimovic's return and he will be in line to feature once again when they take in a trip to Cagliari on Sunday.

After that fixture, Ibrahimovic will hope for another call-up to the Sweden national team ahead of their World Cup qualifying play-off against the Czech Republic on March 24.

Further reading