Ibrahimovic 'out of reach' for Monza, admits Galliani

The Serie B newcomers, owned by ex-Milan chief Silvio Berlusconi, are among a host of Italian sides to be linked to the veteran star

Monza will not be signing Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of next season, Adriano Galliani says.

The veteran forward has been linked with a move to the Lombardy club, who won promotion to Serie B after being taken over by former Milan president Silvio Berlusconi.

With ex-Rossoneri CEO Galliani also installed at the club, it has been suggested Monza could launch ambitious bids to sign Ibrahimovic and fellow former Milan star Kaka, who announced his retirement in December 2017.

Berlusconi admitted in June he remains "very attached" to the players, although Galliani later clarified that they would be considered in their spending, telling Sky: "Our budget will be used to get into . We won't go crazy, but we will do what's necessary."

Speaking to Binario Sport, Galliani appears to have accepted defeat in any attempt to bring Ibrahimovic to the club.

"I met with Ibrahimovic last week," he said. "There's always a great bond between us, but I think his signing is beyond our reach and the reach of many Serie A clubs."

Ibrahimovic returned to Milan, where he won the Scudetto in 2011, as a free agent in January after leaving side .

However, he stated this month that he was playing for the club "purely for passion" and that he would not extend his stay beyond this season if football was the best they could offer.

"We'll see how I feel in two months," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "We'll also see what's happening with the club. If this is the situation, to be honest, it's unlikely you'll see me at Milan next season.

"Ibra is not a player for the Europa League and Milan are not a club who belong in the Europa League."

Milan face on Tuesday knowing that a top-four finish is beyond them with four games remaining.

They are seventh in the table, 13 points behind in fourth but only two adrift of in fifth.

Zlatan has played an important role for the club since joining in January, scoring five goals and contributing a further four assists in his 14 Serie A appearances to date.