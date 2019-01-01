Ibenge to Kaizer Chiefs? Former DRC coach responds to rumours

After stepping down as head coach of the DRC national team, speculation has been growing over a possible move to the South African giants

Coach Florent Ibenge has responded to rumours speculating about his departure from Democratic Republic of the Congo outfit AS Vita.

Ibenge recently resigned as head coach of the DRC national team, and he was reported to be on his way to where a move to Premier Soccer League ( ) side has been bandied about.

Amakhosi are currently under the stewardship of German-born Ernst Middendorp, but after failing to secure a top-eight finish last season, his future has been up in the air.

However, Ibenge, who is also the current coach of , has denied these rumours and stated his extended absence during Vita’s pre-season was him merely taking a well-deserved break from football.

“Ibenge needed rest,” he was quoted as saying by ACTUALITE.CD

“I have just had four years without rest. I am a human being, even if people call me Android. I need to rest too.

“I spoke with the leaders of [AS ], they gave me a long rest."

Ibenge only recently returned to Kinshasha where he oversaw a pre-season friendly.

"These are [just rumours from] social networks,” he explained.

“We put out information and everyone thinks it's true. As far as I'm concerned, if you didn't see me speak [about it] personally, it's fake news. Do not believe what comes out except when I say."

Meanwhile, Chiefs began their 2019/20 PSL campaign with a hard-fought win against .

The Glamour Boys needed to show grit as they claimed a 3-2 win which allowed Middendorp to breathe a little easier.

Furthermore, former Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has also been linked with a return to the Soweto giants ever since he stepped down at the helm of Bafana Bafana.