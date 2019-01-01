Ian Wright: Kaizer Chiefs are going through transitional period

The former England international also stated that Bucs should be disappointed after slipping up in the PSL title race last season

Arsenal legend Ian Wright says Kaizer Chiefs have big decisions to make following their poor 2018/19 season.

Wright, who is in the country as an ambassador for the 2019 Carling Black Label Cup, shared his thoughts on how 's biggest football clubs, Chiefs and performed.

The retired striker feels that Amakhosi are going through a transitional period, and admits that the team will be under pressure in the upcoming campaign.

“I don’t think it’s acceptable for Chiefs to finish up in ninth [place] in the league. They are going to have to make some big decisions,” Wright told Daily Sun.

“They are the biggest club in South Africa, but at the moment, it seems they are going through a transitional period," the London-born legend continued.

"They are under a lot of pressure. When the current manager (Ernst Middendorp) came in around December, he tried to use the young players to get it going but it hasn’t quite worked out. I don’t think that’s a bad thing. They now know," Wright added.

“It’s going to be quite exciting to see what happens with them in the coming season," he explained.

Wright stressed the importance of Amakhosi winning the Black Label Cup against Pirates with the pre-season game scheduled to be played at the FNB Stadium on July 27.

“And this is why I believe winning the Black Label is important to them simply because it’ll give them the momentum to do a lot better than they did last season," he said.

Wright, who won the English Premier League title with in 1998, also touched on Pirates who lost the PSL title to on the final day of the season.

“Obviously, Sundowns have done very well. They’ve won the league against all odds. But Pirates probably should have won it. They were in control towards the end of the season,” Wright added.

“They should be very disappointed with that. It is not good enough for a club like Pirates," he concluded.