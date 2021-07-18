'I would prefer Grobler over Makgopa' - Mokoena urges Orlando Pirates to sign SuperSport United star

The former Bafana Bafana international told Goal the Matsatsantsa striker can be the solution to Bucs' scoring problem

Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder William 'Naughty' Mokoena has urged the Soweto giants to sign SuperSport United marksman Bradley Grobler.

The Buccaneers finished third on the 2020/21 PSL standings and they were the lowest-scoring team among the top five teams as they netted 33 goals compared to champions Mamelodi Sundowns' 49.

Pirates have been active in the current transfer window having signed centre-back Kwanda Mngonyama, right-back Bandile Shandu, midfielder Goodman Mosele and winger Monnapule Saleng.

Having played with prolific strikers Sibusiso Zuma and Dennis Lota at Pirates, Mokoena feels that it is imperative for the club to address its scoring problem.

"They need to strengthen the striking department. They have been busy buying defenders which is good," Mokoena told Goal.

"However, when you look at how Pirates plays under the coach [Josef Zinnbauer], they are very good going forward. They have the speed and everything needed to unsettle any defence.

"But they don't have someone who can finish the chances they create. So, they need a reliable striker, who can finish the opportunities they tend to create through their attacking midfielders."

Grobler has been on the radar of Pirates in the past and the Soweto giants have been credited with an interest in Baroka FC's 21-year-old marksman Evidence Makgopa in the current transfer window.

"I would prefer Grobler over Makgopa because of his experience and finishing ability in the final third. Makgopa is still young and he is still learning," Mokoena stressed.

"On the other hand, Grobler has been a Bafana Bafana international for many years. So, for him to gel quickly at Pirates, it will be easy."

Makgopa was named PSL Young Player of the Season at the end of the recent campaign, while Grobler scooped the PSL Golden Boot accolade.

Mokoena, who played for both Bafana and the South Africa under-23 national team, explained that it would be a great piece of business if the Buccaneers were to sign both strikers.

Article continues below

"However, at the same time, Makgopa would also be a good acquisition for the future by the club if they were to purchase both players," the 46-year-old said.

"He would learn from the experienced players at Pirates including Grobler. So, it would be good for Makgopa to learn from a player like Grobler."

Pirates are set to take on their archrivals Kaizer Chiefs in the 2021 Carling Black Label Cup match at Orlando Stadium on August 1.