'I would fire Benni McCarthy again under same circumstances' - AmaZulu FC boss Zungu reveals why he sacked Manchester United coach

AmaZulu FC chairman Sandile Zungu claims he fired the now Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy because he refused to agree on meeting set targets.

Benni coached AmaZulu for almost two years

The Cape Town-born legend was fired by Usuthu

Zungu explains why he took the decision

WHAT HAPPENED: McCarthy was appointed AmaZulu coach on 14 December 2020, despite helping them finish second in the Premier Soccer League, and reaching the Caf Champions League group stage. However, Usuthu struggled for consistency in McCarthy's second season with the club and was fired.

Zungu has now explained why he opted to fire the Bafana Bafana legend despite his initial achievements.

WHAT HE SAID: "Hiring him was a great decision, especially in his first season. In the second season, we had discussions about what we are going to do about the final quarter," Zungu told MSW.

"I had given up on qualifying for a top-four position which was what we had committed ourselves to. I said, 'Can you give me the commitment that we will get into the top eight?'. Benni didn't commit and I said, 'No, I am not going to go forward without a commitment' and when that commitment was not forthcoming, I knew exactly what to do, to make changes that would guarantee me a top eight finish."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Zungu then went on to make a bold declaration that he cannot hesitate to take the same action if the situation called for it.

"Employing Brandon Truter at that time was a great intervention and he secured us a top seven finish and it is now common cause that we played in our first final of a top eight format in more than 50 years or almost 50 years," Zungu added.

"So if you ask me under the same circumstances, would I take the same decision? Absolutely. It takes nothing away from Benni as a personality, a great South African, he remains an icon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In an initial interview, Benni claimed AmaZulu were struggling to deal with the popularity he gave them, saying he had placed them on a level they had never reached before.

After his exit from Usuthu, McCarthy was appointed as the Red Devils' strikers coach and he played a great role in helping the team win Carabao Cup and finish fourth in the Premier League to qualify for the Uefa Champions League.

WHAT NEXT: While McCarthy is aiming at helping the Red Devils challenge for the Premier League next season, AmaZulu are hoping to challenge for domestic cups in the new campaign.