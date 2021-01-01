'I would be very keen to play for Bafana Bafana' - Kaizer Chiefs' Nurkovic avails himself for South Africa

The lethal player also discussed his goal against the Buccaneers which earned Amakhosi a much-needed win

Kaizer Chiefs centre forward Samir Nurkovic says he would be open to pledging his allegiance to South Africa.

The Serbia-born player was one of the top performers in the PSL last season as he inspired the Glamour Boys to a second-place finish in the league.

Some called for Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki to include foreign players Nurkovic and Gaston Sirino, who ply their trade in the PSL, in his squad.

Uruguayan attacking midfielder Sirino, who is on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns, remains one of the best playmakers in the country.

However, Nurkovic and Sirino will only be eligible to play for the 1996 African champions if they continue living and working in South Africa for up to five years in a row.

Nurkovic said he would like to play for South Africa and that it is up to Ntseki and the South African Football Association (Safa) to decide.

“I would be very keen to play for Bafana Bafana," Nurkovic told SAFM.

"There was talk last season when I was scoring a lot of goals, but it’s quiet now. I would love to play for this beautiful country.

"It’s up to them to make it happen if they want me."

Last year, Ntseki made it clear that he would not consider Sirino and Nurkovic at the time when asked about adding the duo to his squad.

The former South Africa under-17 head coach indicated that he is only focused on profiling South African-born players.

Meanwhile, Nurkovic reflected on his solitary goal which inspired Chiefs to a 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby match at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

“The whole of Serbia is very happy about this derby. They know about it and that I scored. It’s a big game," he said.

"I’m very happy. For me, it’s a dream come true. It’s just a pity that there were no fans.”

Article continues below

It was Nurkovic's first goal in the biggest fixture in the South African football calendar and it was also his second goal of the current season.

The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries this term having played 15 matches across all competitions.

He will be hoping to find the back of the net again when Chiefs face Morocco's Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League Group C game on April 3.