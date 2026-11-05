Harry Kane could not hide his delight at signing a new contract with Bayern Munich until 2029, insisting the decision to stay in Germany was anything but difficult and that he wants to fight for every trophy in the coming years, the Champions League above all.

The England striker faced the media at a press conference in Munich on Thursday, following the official announcement of his extension and with several Bayern officials alongside him. He left no doubt about his faith in the club's sporting project.

Speaking about the renewal, as reported by Spanish newspaper "Marca", Kane said: "I didn't need to think much about it. I'm in the best place I can imagine. We signed the contract yesterday, but the decision was taken a long time ago. We didn't want to talk about the matter because of the World Cup, and after we returned there were only a few details left to finalise."

He added: "As I've said before, I know I'm in a great team, and that we're fighting for the Champions League and every title. For me, it's important to be in a place where I can develop and compete for everything."

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"I feel better than ever"

For Kane, belief in Bayern was the decisive factor. "It was easy for me," he said. "If I didn't believe in the team, and if I didn't believe in our ability to win the most important titles, I would have looked for other options."

He continued: "I feel better than ever. In the coming years we will certainly be playing at the highest level. I'm very happy here, I know where the team is heading and I believe in the project. I had no doubts."

The dream of lifting the Champions League drives him on. "The Champions League is a big goal for everyone," Kane said. "As long as I feel we're fighting for it, I'm excited about the chance of achieving it."

He added: "There's been a lot of talk about me recently, but now I'm looking forward to talking less and playing more. It's important that we, as a club, enjoy this moment, as there have been important moments in our history. But the most important thing is the match and playing, and I try to express myself on the pitch. Now everything will calm down and we'll get back to normal."

There is pressure, and he welcomes it. "We want to dominate in Germany, but we also want to win the Champions League. I'll be here until 2029, and I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to win at least one Champions League by that time. It's pressure, but I deal with it with enthusiasm."

A change of scenery was important

Why leave the Premier League behind after so many years? Kane explained: "I spent a long time in the Premier League and I always followed it closely. It's good to have a change of scenery. Munich is a wonderful place."

The move suits his family too. "My family and I love going to the forests and the mountains, and my eldest daughter loves horse riding," he said. "All of that is here. And sometimes a change like this is very beneficial mentally too. We've got to know new friends and a new culture."

He finished the point simply: "When I get older, I'll look back and say: stepping out of my comfort zone was a correct and positive move."

Kane talks about the German language

His progress with the language brought a smile. "I knew they'd ask me this question," Kane said. "I hope that over the next three years I'll learn more than I've learned in previous years."

He added: "I've spoken with my German teacher, and I understand more than I used to, but I'm still learning. Now I have to speak more and worry less about mistakes and the reactions they might provoke."

One target stands out. "I'm learning step by step, but I hope I'll soon be able to give an interview in German. I know that would make everyone very happy."

Bayern: Kane deserves everything he gets

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen hailed the renewal, insisting Kane had earned every penny of his new deal through his impact on and off the pitch.

Dreesen said: "Three years ago, this was our most important signing. But Harry has been worth every cent we spent on him, in many respects. He's the engine of the team, he makes his teammates play better, and he's also a role model outside of sport."

He added: "If we want to remain attractive and able to compete at the highest European level, we have to be economically strong. We want to make the most of every cent we earn so that we're in the best possible position."

His verdict was clear: "If the best player in the world gets a top-tier contract, that makes sense. We want to be strong and act wisely economically, but we also want to have the best team and to win. It's not easy in the face of the economic power of other clubs, but we're managing it fairly well."