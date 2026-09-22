On the Sky programme 'Sammer & Basile - der Hagedorn-Talk', Sammer first praised the 39-year-old: "If I were in a position of responsibility and had to deal with the fact that I needed a coach, I would look at him very closely." He then immediately added a caveat: "But with none of the rest around him. Only with him."

Nagelsmann is "a first-class expert. He did a very good job at Hoffenheim. He did a very good job at Leipzig. But at times he lacked the final step, including in Munich."

When Riccardo Basile asked directly whether that "rest around him" meant Nagelsmann's management agency, Sammer replied: "Yes, of course. You asked me whether he has a future in Germany. He certainly has the qualities." But the European champion of 1996 believes Nagelsmann must learn that "many things must bounce off him". He must "not even make many things an issue", but instead "concentrate on what matters. And I would consider it a disgrace for our country if we were to lose such a gifted coach somewhere."

Sports 360, the agency run by star adviser Volker Struth, represents Nagelsmann. Its clients also include Germany internationals Angelo Stiller of VfB Stuttgart and Tom Bischof of Bayern Munich. Nagelsmann started his professional coaching career at 1899 Hoffenheim in 2016, moved to RB Leipzig in 2019 and joined Bayern Munich two years later. Bayern surprisingly sacked him at the start of 2023 and replaced him with Thomas Tuchel.

Later that year, after Hansi Flick left the DFB, Nagelsmann took over as Germany coach. Around the respectable home Euros in 2024, he enjoyed strong approval ratings in Germany, but they then fell rapidly and hit their low point after the botched World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Nagelsmann left the DFB under gentle pressure from the association's leadership and is currently without a job.

What exactly does Matthias Sammer advise Julian Nagelsmann to do?

"I would advise him to seek out a wise football man and speak with him," said former DFB sporting director Sammer on a possible next step for Nagelsmann. He mentioned former Germany internationals Lothar Matthäus, Stefan Effenberg and Dietmar Hamann: "Now people can say again that it is dangerous because they are also in the public eye. But out there there are also older coaches, a Friedhelm Funkel, just as an example. Wise, all may forgive me, old people, who no longer feel they have to present themselves at all, but want to pass something on with their experience - that is what I would advise him to do."

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For Sammer, that kind of input would carry more weight than advice from Nagelsmann's management agency: "I have been observing him for a long time. He should speak to someone who no longer has any interests of their own in such a conversation, but who simply points things out to him. It is not about what was all wrong or right. It is often about the effects. So that a process is initiated in which first-class quality can grow there - that is what I would wish for him."