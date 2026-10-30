I won't do Tottenham an injustice: Pedro Porro sends a message to Real Madrid and Barcelona

Pedro Porro has opened up on his future and on Spain's triumph at the 2026 World Cup.

The AS newspaper carried the Tottenham full-back's words from his appearance on the El Larguero programme on Cadena SER radio.

Porro said: "The possibility of Real Madrid and Barcelona being interested in signing me? I settled the matter of renewing my contract before the World Cup, so that I could focus and have peace of mind."

"There is interest, because some clubs enquire to find out your situation, but there was no real interest," he continued. "I also did not want to listen to any offers."

He went on: "Will Tottenham demand a large sum of money to let me go? Certainly, because they value me as one of the best players. In the end, it is like everything in life, the best always costs more."

"It would be deeply unfair for me to talk about matters other than those relating to Spurs, because in the end I am tied to them by a contract," he added. "The respect they have given me is mutual between us. I have always said that I hope to return to Spain, because it is my country, and that would make me very happy."

On where he fits best, he stressed: "As for the team that my style of play suits most, I consider myself a player capable of adapting to all teams. I adapted to the Premier League, which is not an easy thing. I can adapt to any team, and I will leave it at that."

Turning to Ferran Torres, he said: "During the World Cup, I told him two or three times to stay calm, because things fall back into place in football, and that his chance was bound to come. And he made the most of it."

Dani Carvajal also drew his praise. "He is the best right-back to have played for Real Madrid, by a wide margin over the others," Porro explained. "I was also very happy when he sent me a message before the World Cup."

Could Fede Valverde play at right-back? "He can play in any position you want," Porro pointed out. "He is a monster, an exceptional player in every sense of the word. I admire him a great deal."

"In his original position, he can produce a far better level," he added. "At the moment, there are few midfielders who possess his capabilities. That physical strength, that quality, and the ability to get into the box and score the goals he scores."

Marcos Llorente's international retirement caught him off guard. "I found out about it after the celebration," he said. "Everyone is free to manage their life in the way that suits them. In the end, he too spent long years competing with the Spanish national team. It shocked me somewhat, because he still has a lot to offer. You feel surprised, but you respect his decision."