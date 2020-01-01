'I will retire at Kaizer Chiefs' - Khune rules out Orlando Pirates move

The 32-year-old shot-stopper doesn't see himself leaving Amakhosi for any club after responding to a tweet for him to consider joining the Sea Robbers

Itumeleng Khune has ruled out the possibility of leaving for another club in the near future.

This was after a fan asked him on Twitter if he would consider joining next season.

Khune's response was short and straight to the point, and his fans and Amakhosi supporters appreciated his loyalty to the Soweto giants.

More teams

In 2015, the Ventersdorp-born star nearly left Chiefs after not failing to agree to terms with the club over a new deal.

But he was welcomed with both hands after numerous attempts to get to sit down with management and renegotiate.

The now 32-year-old shot-stopper joined Amakhosi as a teenager in 1999 before being promoted to the first team five years later.

However, he only made his professional debut for the Naturena-based side in 2007 as a 20-year-old after being given a breakthrough by Muhsin Ertugral.

Article continues below

Khune has been at his best for 13 consecutive seasons although he now finds himself playing second fiddle to international Daniel Akpeyi.

While Khune remains the club's captain, Ernst Middendorp has repeatedly maintained Akpeyi was his preferred No.1 this season.