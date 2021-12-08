Ncikazi 'will take the blame for Orlando Pirates' performance' in AmaZulu draw

Orlando Pirates' co-interim head coach Mandla Ncikazi refused to blame his players after the Soweto giants drew with AmaZulu FC on Wednesday night.



It was a PSL game that saw the Buccaneers dominate, but they were held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient Usuthu side at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban.



Pirates, who were wasteful in front of goal, opened the scoring through Deon Hotto, but Tshepang Moremi's strike ensured that the game ended in a draw.



"I feel for these players. I wish I can take ownership of everything that's happening to them. When we play such good games but good games without points. The ball is just not landing in the net. That's why if anyone is to blame it's not the players," Ncikazi told SuperSport TV.



"I will rather take the blame for such performances because I think they are doing everything in their power. It's just not happening. Second half total dominance. I think first half we were also the team. We may be dropped back a bit after we scored.



"Mistake could have been avoided with the goal that we conceded. We've not been the team that is conceding. We have been the team that is not scoring," he continued.



"And I understand on behalf of the players when they play such good games. I've never seen a team dominate so much. It's not the only game.



"You can go back and count the matches where we have been this dominant but just one piece missing. Maybe it's a phase we must go through as a club. But we have to start scoring. When? I wish it could be soon."



However, Ncikazi was happy to see Thembinkosi Lorch make his return from a long term injury which he sustained in August this year and it was also his first appearance of the campaign.



"You could just see when he came in he's a special player. I'm just happy he's back," he added.



"His first game after a long time. There's no shop that sells quality. He's just top quality. I just hope we grow from this and be better."