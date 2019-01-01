'I will never say publicly' - Tite refuses to divulge advice for Neymar

The PSG man was a topic of conversation once again as Brazil prepare to face Peru in a rematch of the Copa America final

head coach Tite refused to reveal whether or not he has given life advice to superstar Neymar following a turbulent off-season.

Neymar scored his first goal of the season for club or country as Brazil drew 2-2 with South American rivals in an international friendly on Friday.

His goalscoring display came after the 27-year-old forward – yet to play for PSG this season – was unable to secure a return to champions prior to the transfer deadline.

Neymar was the topic of conversation again as Brazil prepare to face in a rematch of the Copa America final and Tite told reporters on Monday: "Whatever is good for Neymar, I will never say publicly.

"But we can do it here in the national team. In the areas that are competent to us, the 10 days we are here, we always try to create situations that are good for him and for selection.

"Not primarily for one or the other. Because I also understand that he is top three worldwide."

Neymar's goal took him to 61 strikes for Brazil, leaving him just one shy of Ronaldo's haul of 62 goals for the Selecao.

But the PSG man still has a long way to go before he catches Brazil's all-time leading scorer Pele, who scored 77 times in 92 appearances.

Following Friday night's game, Neymar's team-mate for club and country Thiago Silva expressed his happiness to see the attacker remain at PSG.

"Thanks to God, he stayed,” Silva said after the game.

“We are very happy that he remains, because our goal is very big. Everyone knows it, it’s the . It is clear that we can not achieve our dream without great players.

“If we had let Neymar go, it would have been a great loss for us.

Brazil beat Peru 3-1 in the Copa America final in July and the two nations will meet again in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Article continues below

Previewing the clash, Tite said: "If I were on the side of the Peruvian national team, I would have a feeling of revenge but with loyalty.

"They don't have to beat us up but play to show that they are better. We have to play a great game, since we have been working under pressure

"The ideal would be to have friendly against European teams, but there is a calendar problem and sometimes it is incompatible."